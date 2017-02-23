Register
18:26 GMT +323 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Austrian flag

    Anarchy in Austria: Hundreds of Residents Declare Themselves 'State Deniers'

    © Flickr/ mrWerner
    Europe
    Get short URL
    376554

    A new movement of "state deniers" has sprung up in Austria, where hundreds of people are refusing to accept the authorities of the state or any punitive measures handed down by state officials.

    Euros
    © RIA Novosti. Mikhail Kutuzov
    Honesty is the Best Policy: Austrian Man Finds €270,000, Hands It to Police
    Hundreds of Austrians have declared themselves "state deniers," who don't accept the legitimacy of the Republic of Austria. 

    State deniers don't recognize the authority of state organs, refuse to pay taxes or fines and instead of contributing to public coffers, they claim compensation from civil servants and government institutions.

    The movement is particularly strong in Lower Austria, the northernmost and most populous of the country's nine states. It gathered pace in 2014, with the formation of groups such as the One People's Public Trust (OPPT), Freemen, Staatenbund (State Federation) and Terranier.

    Austrian civil servants say they are exasperated by the movement, which they characterize as "paper terrorism."

    "We are talking about paper terrorism, in which authorities are threatened when they carry out legal proceedings, mayors are threatened, tax agencies burdens are threatened, as are banks when they give these people a notice of charges," Roland Scherscher, director of Lower Austria's state office for constitutional protection, told ORF

    "There are about 250 sympathizers in Lower Austria. We have recorded them because they are constantly sending documents to the authorities in which they deny the state. There are also various public meetings which are advertised on the internet," he explained.

    Austrian officials hope that jail sentences recently handed down to some state deniers will deter more Austrians from joining the movement.

    On January 30, a 46-year-old state refuser in the town of Krems an der Donau, Lower Austria, was sentenced to 18 months of part-time imprisonment after he refused to pay taxes and bills, and attempted to extort tens of millions of euros from state and municipal officials and employees of insurance companies.

    On March 15, eight more deniers of the state, members of the OPPT movement, will face court proceedings in Krems. The defendants, six men and two women, are charged with severe coercion, persistent persecution and false assumption of public authority, the Austrian newspaper Kurier reported.

    Tierser Alpl mountain hut, on the way from Schlern to the Rosengarten mountain range, Dolomites, eastern Alps, South Tyrol, Bolzano province, Italy, Europe
    East News/ Robert Harding
    No Electricity, No Heating, No Salary: Austrian Town Offers Loneliest Job in the World
    The case was brought after the eight called themselves the "International Common Law Court of Justice" and organized a court hearing for alleged crimes against humanity against an attorney working in Waldviertel, Lower Austria, in July 2014. 

    The attorney had been appointed the legal guardian of an OPPT member, but the OPPT forced her to give up the position after threatening her with arrest and imprisonment. The defendants also handed over an "International Arrest Warrant" to local police and organized a court hearing at an old farm in Waidhofen an der Thaya, where around 200 people were present.

    In November, an Austrian army officer was unmasked as a member of the OPPT and suspended from his position, the Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper reported.

    Rudolf Striedinger, head of the Abwahramt (AbwA), one of two intelligence services of the Austrian Armed Forces,  said that members of the OPPT movement represent a subversive, "serious threat" to the armed forces.

    According to Austria's Federal Office for Constitutional Protection and the Fight against Terrorism (BAT), the security forces know of around 800 people with links to organizations of state denial. The Federal Ministry of the Interior estimates that Austria has around 22,000 sympathizers of such movements.

    Related:

    Austria's Proposal May Help Prevent Closure of OSCE Office in Yerevan - Lavrov
    Gazprom CEO Miller Discusses Nord Stream 2 With Head of Austria's OMV Seele
    Central Europe to Work Out Effective Rules to Curb Migration - Austrian Minister
    Tags:
    movement, state, sovereignty, statehood, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00marie
      Sounds like it should catch on, until the state starts working for the people and not Common Purpose.
    • Reply
      Hermesin reply toanne00marie(Show commentHide comment)
      anne00marie,
      Well, if I understand the context of this article right it looks to me that they exposed the Austrian state for the humourless, liberty hating vicious moloch that it is. Look at the way they are trying to describe these people as the worst kind of isis terrorists for what really is nothing more than a polite civil protest against a deaf and dumb regime that has lost touch with normal people. The vicious undertone of the verbal attack and the obvious ruthless repression of these austrian citizen exposes the psychopath liberals in charge of Austria just for what they are. In that respect these 'anarchists' serve a very usefull purpose in my opinion.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Defenders of the Fatherland: Celebrating Russia's Military Might
    Defenders of the Fatherland: Celebrating Russia's Military Might
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok