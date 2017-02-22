Swedish Library Outlaws Factual Book on Migration, Offers Hitler's Mein Kampf

The book, which flew off the shelves in its first edition, offers an assortment of facts from Statistics Sweden, the National Crime Prevention Council, the National Board of Health and other agencies, which present the recent years' mass migration to Sweden in an unflattering light.
"Library collections should be characterized by diversity and pluralism. The goal is not to buy books that support racism, express gender stereotypes, rouse persecution and hatred or are otherwise contrary to human rights," Ekerö librarian Nina Sundberg wrote in an e-mail to the Swedish news outlet Nyheter Idag in her attempt to justify rejecting Sanandaji's book.
#Hitler #Mein Kampf becomes #German #bestseller @yahoo via @eddiedonovan https://t.co/zK0swnmfSK via @YahooNews— Eddie Donovan (@EddieDonovan) 3 января 2017 г.
Paradoxically, a cursory view of the library's assortment revealed no lack of literature for people seeking to familiarize themselves with National Socialism, including Adolf Hitler's policy book Mein Kampf, which lays the foundations of Nazism and anti-Zionism and has been banned in Russia and other European nations for decades.
"It all becomes very clear. Censorship is hitting you in the face," Marina Halkiewicz, an angry reader who unsuccessfully tried to borrow Sanandaji's new book, told Nyheter Idag.
"Municipal libraries are not a playhouse for the cultural left's censorship. It is bordering on libel to claim that rules against 'racism' can justify the exclusion of my book. Ekerö library owes me an apology," Tino Sanandaji wrote.
Mass Challenge was written and published as a result of a record influx of Swedish crowdfunding. It was released in early February and quickly became a bestseller at bookshops Bokus and Adlibris, which is highly uncommon for a book on the national economy and social science.
#Massutmaning utgiven https://t.co/uIybv5dqyg— ttt (@tttchvrn) 5 февраля 2017 г.
När kommer ljugmedias smutskampanj? #svepol #lugenpresse
"Countryfolk are willing to learn about the GDP and how the extent of car fires can be measured, while highly educated opinion-makers would rather talk about their attitudes, feelings and song festivals. Sweden is an interesting country because ordinary people seem to be more interested in education than the elite," Sanandaji told Nyheter Idag, citing people's craving for hard facts.
"Politicians may be lying, but not statistics," Sanandaji quipped during the presentation.
Tino Sanandaji is a economist of Kurdish Iranian origin based in Sweden, where he is known for his blog and criticism of Sweden's immigration and integration policy. Sanandaji holds a PhD in public policy from the University of Chicago and works as a researcher in economics at the Stockholm School of Economics.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete One thing the liberals hide from are facts about migration and the crimes that come with it. If you try to present physical proof of crimes, rapings, child abuse or forced prostituition by migrants these libtarts call it racism. The problem is people are not listening to those using racism as a form of defense towards migrants. No one is buying that crap anymore. Then you have this A hole librarian thinking she can control what type of freedom of speech she wants read in her library is abuse of power. These liberals think they can control the mindset of individuals by deciding what they want to read and what to omit. This is a typical move from the left. They try to force their own political agenda through the educational process. I'm happy that there are people who will base facts before feelings. These migrants are a huge problem. They don't want to assimilate at all, they are not entering European countries for no other reason but because of the free welfare services given to them. They do not plan to assimilate to European cultures, they are lazy and will expect housing for free and any other services given to them for free. These are not stupid people , they are slick and take advantage of the goodness of peoples hearts.......they are manipulators ! It is now coming out in reports that many migrants have lied to the welfare system by using multiple names in order to collect money as different individuals. This is mounting up to thousands upon thousands of dollars given to one individual. The majority of these stealing migrants knew how to take advantage of the welfare system through outright fraud and deceit...... hundreds of thousands of them committed this welfare fraud ...... now the European leaders look like a bunch of suckers to the migrants who took these leaders for fools....... this is exactly what I expected would happen. Let alone the fact that they rape on purpose because they know they can get away with it..... these migrants know the European laws are soft on them so they take advantage of this and rape the European women while the police and the European men do nothing about it..... at the same time the politicians don't want society to know that they screwed up so they tell the press not to report bad migrant incidents. The media being ultra liberal has no problem suppressing this type of information. So if the media won't release crimes committed by these migrants then it's up to millions of individuals to inform the public of these crimes.
Adrienne Adonis