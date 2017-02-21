Register
23:58 GMT +321 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Stefan Löfven

    Swedish Prime Minister Mocks Trump Hours Before Riots Break Out in Stockholm

    © AP Photo/ Henrik Montgomery
    Europe
    Get short URL
    9166097

    Violent street riots broke out in a suburb of Stockholm on Monday, just hours after the Swedish Prime Minister dismissed US President Donald Trump’s criticism of Sweden’s liberal refugee policies.

    President Donald Trump
    © AP Photo/ Martinez Monsivais
    #LastNightInSweden: Swedish Embassy Asks Trump to Explain Mysterious Remark About Country
    Over the weekend, Trump spoke at a private rally in Melbourne, Florida, referring to the challenges faced by Sweden due to the country’s swelling migrant population. 

    "Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They're having problems like they never thought possible,” Trump commented at the rally, attended by some 9000 supporters.

    Carl Bildt, Sweden’s former Prime Minister, was widely praised after mocking Trump’s remarks, saying, “last year there were approximately 50 percent more murders only in Orlando/Orange in Florida, where Trump spoke the other day, than in all of Sweden. Bad.”

    On Monday morning, Trump tweeted, “Give the public a break – The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT!”

    Texas Senator Ted Cruz
    © Flickr/ Gage Skidmore
    US Senator Cruz Commends Trump for Imposing Tough Vetting on Refugees
    Clearly offended by Trump’s comment, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven mentioned it during a joint press conference with visiting Canadian Governor General David Johnston. 

    “Let me put it like this: I was, like many others I believe, surprised by the comments made about Sweden this weekend,” Löfven said, dismissing Trump’s remarks. “Sweden like many other countries, we have opportunities, we have challenges, I believe that goes for every country in the world.”

    The Prime Minister observed that the nation ranks highly in equality.

    “Do not forget that in international rankings in issues such as equality, human development, competitiveness, like our guest today from Canada, [we] are doing very well,” he said. “So yes we have opportunities, we have challenges we're working (on) them every day. 

    Hours later, several streets in Rinkeby were ablaze, as a riot broke out in a predominantly-migrant area just outside Stockholm shortly after 8 p.m. local time, beginning after police arrested a man for drugs near the Rinkeby metro station.

    The rioters, many of whom were masked, threw rocks at police, looted shops, and set cars on fire. The situation became so dire that a police officer fired his weapon, a rarity in the Scandinavian country, although nobody was shot.

    Swedish Police spokesman Lars Bystrom stated that the officer had not fired his weapon as a warning shot, but rather because he was "in a situation that demanded he used his firearm."

    At 10:20 p.m., a second violent riot broke out, and seven to eight vehicles were set on fire. During the unrest, a photographer from the Dagens Nyheter newspaper was assaulted by a mob of approximately 15 people.

    "I was hit with a lot of punches and kicks both to my body and my head. I have spent the night in hospital," he told the newspaper.

    Overall, three riots were reported throughout the evening, with extensive damage and no arrests.

    Related:

    Russia, Sweden Agree It is Important to Intensify Fight Against Terrorism
    Sweden Supports EU Policies Toward Russia Over Ukraine Crisis - Foreign Minister
    Sweden Maintains Policy of Non-Alignment With Military Blocs
    Lavrov Expresses Hopes for Better Ties Between Russia and Sweden
    Remarks on Sweden Referred to Fox News Report: Trump
    Tags:
    Refugees, Migrants, Riots, Immigration, Stefan Löfven, Donald Trump, Carl Bildt, Sweden, Florida, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    Agent Provocateur
    Agent Provocateur
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok