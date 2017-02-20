German Court Jails Exorcist After Brutal Ritual Ends in Murder of 'Possessed'

Frankfurt's district court sentenced a 44-year-old woman to six years in jail on Monday, after a brutal exorcism in a Frankfurt hotel room ended with the death of her 41-year-old relative, Hessenschau.de reported

The South Korean family moved to Germany in October 2015, hoping to open a restaurant. They rented a house in Sulzbach, a town in the German state of Hesse.

However, the family felt forced to leave the house after perceiving the presence of the devils and demons there. In search of respite, they moved to Frankfurt's Intercontinental Hotel.

The fatal exorcism took place in the hotel on December 5 2015. The victim, a nutrition consultant called Seonhwa P., had disturbed the rest of her family by talking to herself and beating herself in the night.

Led by the 44-year-old exorcist, the woman's family decided to rid her of evil spirits by carrying out a brutal exorcism.

© AP Photo/ Michael Probst The Hotel InterContinental in Frankfurt, Germany, when the exorcism took place

They pushed the victim to ground, beating and kicking her. The woman put a hand towel and then a hanger in the victim's mouth, as a result of which she eventually suffocated.

State prosecutors said the 44-year-old woman "took it upon herself to decide life and death," and charged her with murder and bodily harm.

Sentencing, the judge spoke of an "emotional, extraordinary chain of events with tragic features."

The 44-year-old exorcist "was the grown-up in the group, and decided what was happened. In addition, she had the experience of two previous failed exorcisms and, as a trained nurse, should have known about the dangerous nature of her trade," the judge said.

Four other members of the victim's family were given suspended sentences of between 18 months and two years for their role in the exorcism. The 16-year-old son of the victim was acquitted.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!