Register
22:11 GMT +320 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    One of the main defendants covers the face as she enters the courtroom for the trial on charges of exorcism at court in Frankfurt am Main, on February 20, 2017

    German Court Jails Exorcist After Brutal Ritual Ends in Murder of 'Possessed'

    © AFP 2016/ Boris Roessler / dpa
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 12011

    A court in Frankfurt has jailed a 44-year-old South Korean woman and handed suspended sentences to her four accomplices, after they killed a 41-year-old woman during an exorcism.

    Exorcism
    © Flickr/ Tanya Setyaeva
    'Exorcist' Beats 3 Kids to Death, Claiming They Were Possessed by Evil Spirits
    Frankfurt's district court sentenced a 44-year-old woman to six years in jail on Monday, after a brutal exorcism in a Frankfurt hotel room ended with the death of her 41-year-old relative, Hessenschau.de reported.

    The South Korean family moved to Germany in October 2015, hoping to open a restaurant. They rented a house in Sulzbach, a town in the German state of Hesse

    However, the family felt forced to leave the house after perceiving the presence of the devils and demons there. In search of respite, they moved to Frankfurt's Intercontinental Hotel.

    The fatal exorcism took place in the hotel on December 5 2015. The victim, a nutrition consultant called Seonhwa P., had disturbed the rest of her family by talking to herself and beating herself in the night. 

    Led by the 44-year-old exorcist, the woman's family decided to rid her of evil spirits by carrying out a brutal exorcism. 

    A man speaks on his mobile phone in front of the Hotel InterContinental in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015. German prosecutors say they have arrested five South Koreans on suspicion of murder following the death a 41-year-old woman in an apparent exorcism ritual in a room in the hotel, prosecutors said
    © AP Photo/ Michael Probst
    The Hotel InterContinental in Frankfurt, Germany, when the exorcism took place
    They pushed the victim to ground, beating and kicking her. The woman put a hand towel and then a hanger in the victim's mouth, as a result of which she eventually suffocated.

    State prosecutors said the 44-year-old woman "took it upon herself to decide life and death," and charged her with murder and bodily harm.

    Police officers seach a residential building opposite the German-Speaking Islamic Circle Hildesheim mosque in Hildesheim, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Julian Stratenschulte/dpa
    'Unpleasant Impression': German TV Decision to Ignore Murder Committed by Refugee Causes Heated Debate
    Sentencing, the judge spoke of an "emotional, extraordinary chain of events with tragic features."

    The 44-year-old exorcist "was the grown-up in the group, and decided what was happened. In addition, she had the experience of two previous failed exorcisms and, as a trained nurse, should have known about the dangerous nature of her trade," the judge said.

    Four other members of the victim's family were given suspended sentences of between 18 months and two years for their role in the exorcism. The 16-year-old son of the victim was acquitted.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Germany to Set New Record for Deporting Failed Asylum Seekers
    Schulz Lashes Out Against 'Europe-Bashing', Calls EU Best Protection for Germany
    German Spy Scandal Triggered by Broken Connection Between Gov't, Intel Agencies
    German Foreign Minister Rules Out Expanding Normandy Talks to Include US
    Tags:
    Exorcism, death, murder, Germany, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    Big Bad Woolf
    Big Bad Wolf
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok