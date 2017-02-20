Register
19:09 GMT +320 February 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A farmer collects red paprika from a field in the village of Donja Lokosnica, near the city of Leskovac, Southern Serbia, on September 16, 2013

    'GMO Only Causes Problems': Serbia Maintains Import Ban Despite WTO Demands

    © AFP 2016/ SASA DJORDJEVIC
    Europe
    Get short URL
    555050

    Genetically engineered food brings no benefit to Serbia, which shouldn't compromise on its GMO law to enter the WTO, Professor of Agriculture Miodrag Dimitrijevic told Sputnik.

    Zlatibor
    © Photo: Гојко031
    Serbian Presidential Candidate Aims to Kick-Start Economy With Russian Help
    Earlier this month, Serbian Trade Minister Rasim Ljajic said that Serbia's entry to the World Trade Organization (WTO) is hampered by its laws against genetically modified organisms (GMO), which not only ban GMO cultivation in Serbia, but GMO food imports too.

    "The WTO believes that no country should have an explicit ban on the trade of any product. When we meet this requirement, then we can talk about entry," Ljajic said, adding that he is not optimistic about Serbia's short-term prospects for WTO membership.

    "In the short-term I'm not very optimistic because there is a lot of pressure and public resistance to change. After all, 163 countries are WTO members, Russia joined a few years ago, and 25 (countries) are in the process of joining. So, it's a great shame that we are not joining the WTO," he continued.

    Miladin Sevarlic, a Professor of Agriculture at Belgrade University, told Sputnik Srbija that since 2013, every one of Serbia's 135 towns and municipalities have adopted the ban on GMO. Sevarlic disputes the claim made by GMO supporters that genetically modified food is the solution to feeding the world's growing population.

    "The issue of hunger is solved by investment in agricultural production, and the world has enough resources without GMO to feed far more inhabitants than there are now on the planet. It is important to know that GMO is not about selection methods, that is the intersection of two related plants of the same species, but the intersection of animal genes or bacteria genes with plant genes. These are completely atypical types and there can be no talk about any kind of natural harmony."

    Sevarlic identified three ways in which he believed the GMO industry was exploitative.

    "Agricultural producers are being exploited through the sale of GMO seeds, the price of which is increasing much more than the price of conventional seeds. There is also the related sale of herbicide based on the carcinogenic glyphosate, which has a very harmful effect on plants, animals, soil, and the whole ecosystem. Finally, the use of GM food is harmful for consumers," Sevarlic said.

    The shadow of a sculpture is reflected on the World Trade Organisation, WTO sign near the entrance of the headquarters, in Geneva (File)
    © AP Photo/ Fabrice Coffrini
    Kiev May Withdraw WTO Complaint Against Russia If Moscow Lifts Transit Sanctions
    Geneticist Miodrag Dimitrijevic, Professor of Agriculture at the University of Novi Sad, told Sputnik that there is a political dimension to the pressure on Serbia to accept genetically modified food.

    "GMO is a paradigm of the global organization of society, because food production is taken out of the national framework and enters the domain of activity of a small number of multinational companies. Whoever is independent in their food production is also politically independent. This is an important aspect of personal and national freedom and the freedom of people, because in this way a dozen multinational companies control the world so that they are the only ones producing seeds."

    Dimitrijevic maintains that Serbia can meet its agricultural needs without GMO food, which brings more problems than it solves.

    "GMO in agriculture does not solve anything for us, it only opens up new problems. We need to talk about many other issues in agriculture, (for example) cooperatives, the strengthening of small producers, not dealing with GMO food. Genetically modified organisms can pay off for Argentina, Brazil and the United States, which produce on large [tracts of farmland]. Farms in Serbia are small, averaging about four hectares, and here it is completely unprofitable. Why should we destroy our own production of traditional seeds, which are globally recognized, so that we can use someone else's dubious product?" Dimitrijevic concluded.

    Russia, which joined the WTO in 2012, banned the cultivation of GMO food in July 2016, except for scientific research. Importers of GMO products must comply with a strict registration procedure. 

    ​​Under EU law, individual countries are allowed to restrict or ban the cultivation of GM crops within their borders. Countries including Italy, Austria, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary and Luxembourg have banned the introduction of GMO crops.

    Related:

    Ukraine Requests WTO Dispute Panel Over Transit Row With Russia - Trade Ministry
    India-US to Spar Over Subsidies in Renewable Sector in WTO
    Seoul Mulls Possibility to Take China to WTO Over THAAD Retaliation Measures
    Tags:
    food ban, GMO, World Trade Organization (WTO), Serbia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      Coming soon to a theater near you; "GMO; The Next Useless Generation."
    • Reply
      NATOisEVIL
      Excellent move by Serbia. Corporations are so eager to own nature so they can charge us for all the "freebees" nature gives us.
    • Reply
      avatar
      kkos
      Keep to your strict ideals. Do not give in to the poison of GMO. It's a wise choice!
    • Reply
      avatar
      sakissel
      Way to go, Serbia! Stay with your beliefs! GMOs are EVIL and only exist to put $$$ in corporate coffers.

      Truly this is a smart move by this country.
    • Reply
      avatar
      silkwillie
      Gmo's are all about controlling the peoples of the world not about feeding the peoples of the world , kissinger said it best control the oil , control the nations , control the food control the people and this, both of the above, is EXACTLY what the us has been try to do for some time now , control the oil supplies and control the food supply so they can control the world . do not be deceived. Unfortunately American farmers haven't been smart enough to figure out whats actually going on here
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok