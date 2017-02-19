US to Deploy 1,000 Soldiers to Poland to Deter Alleged 'Russian Aggression'

At the last summit of the military alliance in Warsaw, NATO decided to deploy multinational battalions in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland as part of its mission to deter alleged Russian aggression. The battalions are expected to be deployed on a rotating basis, with Canada stationing its troops in Latvia, Germany, Lithuania, Great Britain, Estonia and the United States stationing its troops in Poland.
"NATO is pursuing a double strategy against Russia. On the one hand, it wants to show off its military strength by means of the deployment of troops and military maneuvers on the territory of its eastern allies. On the other hand, it does not want to break the dialogue with Moscow," the magazine wrote.
The alliance has been increasing its military presence in the Eastern Europe since 2014, using vulnerability to alleged Russian aggression as a pretext. Russia has repeatedly voiced its protest against the increased number of NATO troops near its borders saying that it will undermine regional stability and result in a new arms race.
"The alliance is known to have deployed hundreds of military bases along the rather big perimeter around Russia. The real increase in the number of NATO troops in countries neighboring Russia through permanent rotation of contingents as well as the lack of the constructive dialogue with us urge Russia to take serious retaliatory steps," Russia's Ambassador to Lithuania Alexander Udaltsov said on Friday.
#PressRelease: @NATO Enhanced Forward Presence, or #eFP, battle group preparing for #Poland mission. RSVP for 2/24 press engagement by 2/21. pic.twitter.com/CapTeSZqxD— U.S. Army Europe (@USArmyEurope) 18 февраля 2017 г.
In his turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that Russia will do everything possible to rightfully protect itself from NATO expansion.
"Russia is doing all that is necessary to protect itself against the backdrop of NATO's expansion toward its borders. NATO is indeed an aggressive bloc, that is why Russia is doing everything that is necessary for [its protection]," Peskov told reporters.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete military strength? 1000 men? Look at the picture, 1000 granddads. The "invading" Russians must be wetting their pants now. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I too was always leery about work at home offers because they always seemed to be scams. But soon after hit by recession, I was a little frightened. I wanted to have a backup plan just in case. So, I took your advice and got my Home Profit System (cuz they offered a Moneyback Guarantee,) . It worked like a charm - I was earning money right away! I eventually did get laid off, just as I had feared, but since I had been using the Home Profit System I had money to fall back on. Now I'm doing better than I had at my job!,,, if u want to know more info must visite this site,
md74
tunatogis
......................... www.moneytime10.com