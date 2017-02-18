"The heads of Foreign Policy Ministries discussed urgent bilateral issues, the schedule of the upcoming bilateral contacts and the main international topics," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"The focus was on finding a way out of the Syrian crisis and the situation in Libya. Lavrov and Ayrault underscored the need for Russia and France to cooperate constructively to tackle existing challenges," the statement continued.
"Recently we have been meeting quite often in Bonn and here [in Munich]… Highly appreciate this opportunity," Lavrov said.
Ayrault stressed that he shared this opinion, since all contacts were very important now taken into account changes in the world.
Russian and French Foreign Ministers met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday to discuss issues of bilateral relations as well as situation in Syria and Ukraine.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Whats there to discuss? The Russians fight terrorists, while the French support them.
md74