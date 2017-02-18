© AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka Second Day of Munich Security Conference to Take on Ukraine Flare-Up

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his French counterpart, Jean-Marc Ayrault, have discussed crises in Syria and Libya on the margins of the Munich Security Conference in Germany, the Russian ministry said Saturday.

"The heads of Foreign Policy Ministries discussed urgent bilateral issues, the schedule of the upcoming bilateral contacts and the main international topics," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The focus was on finding a way out of the Syrian crisis and the situation in Libya. Lavrov and Ayrault underscored the need for Russia and France to cooperate constructively to tackle existing challenges," the statement continued.

Moreover, both Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault view any contacts between Russia and France as very important.

"Recently we have been meeting quite often in Bonn and here [in Munich]… Highly appreciate this opportunity," Lavrov said.

Ayrault stressed that he shared this opinion, since all contacts were very important now taken into account changes in the world.

