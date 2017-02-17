Johnson Slams Blair Over 'Insulting Intelligence of Electorate' Who Chose Brexit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Blair called on British anti-Brexit campaigners to "rise up" against it, adding that the people voted "without knowledge" of the costs and negative consequences of such a move.
"He really is insulting the intelligence of the electorate to say that they got it [Brexit] wrong. … I urge the British people to rise up and turn off the TV the next time Blair comes on with his condescending campaign," Johnson told Sky News TV-channel, stressing that Brexit would be "a spectacular success."
In January's 12-point Brexit plan, the UK government said it would not seek to stay in the EU single market but would pursue a post-Brexit free trade deal with the bloc. The government also made plans to boost international trade with partners outside of Europe.
