Slovakia's Parliament Rejects Motion of No-Confidence in Prime Minister

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — The debates in the parliament, aired by the Tablet online broadcaster, kicked off on Thursday, lasting till Friday 1 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT) and ended up with a voting. A total of 60 lawmakers voted in favor of the no-confidence motion in Fico, while 70 were against it.

During the first half of parliamentary session on Thursday, Fico criticized the debates, saying that its aim was to provoke a conflict in the ruling coalition.

In January, the state regulator increased by some 40 percent the tariffs on the electricity provided to the cities, causing sharp discontent of the local administrations. The prime minister fired the state agency’s director, but the opposition used the crisis to strike against the ruling coalition.

