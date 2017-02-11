Slovakian Prime Minister to Face No-Confidence Vote in Parliament on February 14

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Teraz news portal, the meeting has been scheduled as 42 of 150 lawmakers supported the initiative earlier in the day.

In January, the state regulator increased by some 40 percent the tariffs on the electricity allocated to the cities, causing sharp discontent of the local administrations. The prime minister fired the state agency’s director, but the opposition used the crisis to strike against the ruling coalition.

Fico already announced he would not attend the parliament’s meeting and expressed hope that his colleagues from the coalition would do the same. He underlined that, having fired the director of the state regulator, he has proved his position seeking to protect stable energy prices.