Register
17:49 GMT +315 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Wonderful meeting with Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau and a group of leading CEO's & business women from Canada and the United States

    Trump Emerges Unscathed From 'Brawl' With Swedish Feminists

    © Photo: Twitter/realDonaldTrump
    Europe
    Get short URL
    244542

    Earlier in February, Swedish Environment Minister Isabella Lövin taunted US President Donald Trump by posting a picture of herself surrounded by only women. "We are a feminist government, which is clearly visible in this picture," she said in a written comment to Swedish national broadcaster SVT. Trump did not leave it unanswered.

    Deputy Prime Minister of Sweden and Minister for International Development Cooperation and Climate, Isabella Lovin speaks during the Our Ocean Conference in Washington, DC, September 16, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ JIM WATSON
    Feminist Sweden on Warpath With Trump Over Climate, Women
    Trump's repartee in the online skirmish featured yet another image. On Monday, Trump, who is habitually labeled as "misogynist," "racist" and "patriarchal" by Swedish critics, launched a new "women's initiative," whose aim is to get more women in key positions.

    "We focus on the important role of women in our economy," Donald Trump said.

    The new initiative was aptly illustrated by a picture of Donald Trump sitting at his desk at the White House surrounded by a group of only women and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with whom a joint statement on continued cooperation in energy and finance was signed the same day.

    ​With Trudeau at his side, President Trump pledged to launch the United States Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Business Leaders-Female Entrepreneurs, which would work to support women in the workplace. The meeting to discuss the initiative was held in the presence of women CEOs, including Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump.

    ​In her Twitter bio, Ivanka Trump claims herself to be a "passionate advocate for the education and empowerment of girls." In May 2017, Ivanka's new book titled Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success is scheduled for release. The proceeds are expected to go to charity.

    In early February, Sweden lashed out against Trump's anti-abortion law, colloquially referred to as a "gag law," for stopping assistance to international organizations that support abortion. In a dig against Trump, Swedish Environment Minister Isabella Lövin parodied the image of Trump signing off on the anti-abortion law in male company by posting an image of herself surrounded by women only.

    Sweden's Minister for EU Affairs and Trade Ann Linde, left, and Iran's Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Shahindokht Molaverdi shake hands after signing documents at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi
    Feminist Sweden Puts on Hijab in Hope of Doing More Business With Iran
    Sweden's current red-green leadership prides itself in being the world's first 'overtly feminist' government, yet was recently drowned in bitter criticism for hypocrisy for its failure to make a grand stand for women-kind during its fence-mending trip to Iran. During the past weekend's business trip to Tehran, all eleven women in the high-ranking Swedish delegation topped by Prime Minister Stefan Löfven notoriously sported Islamic headdress and kept an "appropriate" distance from men in order to comply with Iranian law, which was called "a walk of shame" by non-governmental human rights NGO by UN Watch.

    ​​Iranian women's right activist Masih Alinejad, who previouslyurged European female politicians "to stand for their own dignity" and to refuse "compulsory Hijab," accused European politicians of betraying their principles to mercantile interests.

    Muslim and Christian students (File)
    © AP Photo/ AHMAD GHARABLI
    Feminists Fume as Sweden Moves to Ban Gender Segregation in Schools
    In light of Sweden's recent beef with Donald Trump over women's rights, this prompted renowned Swedish columnist Ivar Arpi to accuse the Swedish government of double standards and "creeping to dictatorships."

    "It is certainly a peculiar diplomatic strategy the government has adopted: picking a fight with democracies and crawling for dictatorships," Ivar Arpi wrote in Svenska Dagbladet.

    Related:

    Hate is the New Tolerance: Feminist Pop Idol Wants Elderly Trump-Voters Dead
    Swedish Lawmaker Resigns After Calls to Shoot Trump - Reports
    Trump's Presidency Prompts Sweden to Arm Itself, Eye NATO
    Chain Reaction: Trump's Triumph Galvanizes Swedish Defense Into Action
    'Muslims' Beat Trump’s Swedish Doppelgänger Within an Inch of His Life
    Tags:
    feminism, women's rights, Isabella Lövin, Stefan Löfven, Donald Trump, Scandinavia, Sweden, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      AnomicDust
      But do you have a group photo in bathing suits?
    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00marie
      Why are the feminists that were ranting in the 20th century, those that are still around now, so full of hate and bitterness? Then you have the 21st century feminists, who smile, look happy and conduct themselves with pride and dignity. What a difference.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok