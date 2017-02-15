Trump Emerges Unscathed From 'Brawl' With Swedish Feminists

"We focus on the important role of women in our economy," Donald Trump said.
The new initiative was aptly illustrated by a picture of Donald Trump sitting at his desk at the White House surrounded by a group of only women and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with whom a joint statement on continued cooperation in energy and finance was signed the same day.
Wonderful meeting with Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau and a group of leading CEO's & business women from Canada🇨🇦and the United States🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Rxr31QpxMK— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 февраля 2017 г.
With Trudeau at his side, President Trump pledged to launch the United States Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Business Leaders-Female Entrepreneurs, which would work to support women in the workplace. The meeting to discuss the initiative was held in the presence of women CEOs, including Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump.
A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table! 🇺🇸🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/AtiSiOoho0— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) 13 февраля 2017 г.
In her Twitter bio, Ivanka Trump claims herself to be a "passionate advocate for the education and empowerment of girls." In May 2017, Ivanka's new book titled Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success is scheduled for release. The proceeds are expected to go to charity.
In early February, Sweden lashed out against Trump's anti-abortion law, colloquially referred to as a "gag law," for stopping assistance to international organizations that support abortion. In a dig against Trump, Swedish Environment Minister Isabella Lövin parodied the image of Trump signing off on the anti-abortion law in male company by posting an image of herself surrounded by women only.
When you condemn Trump for being sexist but obediently cover up when in a genuinely sexist country. Brave. #StockholmSyndrome pic.twitter.com/SrRJV0Zf2L— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) 12 февраля 2017 г.
Iranian women's right activist Masih Alinejad, who previouslyurged European female politicians "to stand for their own dignity" and to refuse "compulsory Hijab," accused European politicians of betraying their principles to mercantile interests.
"It is certainly a peculiar diplomatic strategy the government has adopted: picking a fight with democracies and crawling for dictatorships," Ivar Arpi wrote in Svenska Dagbladet.
