Train Collision in Luxembourg Kills at Least One

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Essentiel radio, among six injured, one did not survive the accident, another one is still trapped under the wreckage of the train.

The incident, whose causes remain unknown, took place at 8:45 a.m. local time (07:45 GMT). As a result, the train traffic on the railway lines 60 (Rodange) and 90 (Nancy-Metz) has been suspended for the next two days.

Buses are used to transport passengers to the closest railway station during the period of traffic suspension.