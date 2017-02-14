Collision of Trains in Luxembourg Leaves at Least Six Injured

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The incident occurred at 8:45 a.m. local time [07:45 GMT] in the town of Dudelange, Luxembourg, Radio Television Luxembourg (RTL) said citing police.

Accident de trains à #Zoufftgen ce matin, 6 blessés légers selon la police #Luxembourg pic.twitter.com/PGvnz5iP5y — Luxemburger Wort FR (@Wort_FR) 14 февраля 2017 г.

The train traffic is temporarily suspended for the next two days on the railway lines 60 (Rodange) and 90 (Nancy-Metz), the broadcaster specified.

Prior to the incident, the automobile was trying to cross the railway, creating a barrier, according to the radio station.

The buses are used to transport passengers to the closest railway station during the period of traffic suspension.