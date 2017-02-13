Register
21:50 GMT +313 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Construction worker

    Brexit Effect: UK Facing Labor Shortage as EU Workers Ditch Britain

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 18930

    British employers are struggling to fill vacancies in industries that employ a high number of EU nationals, new data has found, amid fears the UK's hard line on Brexit is preventing European migrants from seeking work in the country, which could lead to an increase in the British pension age.

    The Labour Market Outlook, released by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) and The Adecco Group, found that despite a near record number of vacancies, UK bosses were finding it difficult to fill roles amid a labor and skills shortage.

    UK government statistics for January found that low skill sectors that normally employ a high number of non-UK nationals such as retail, manufacturing, health, accommodation and food services were struggling to fill vacancies.

    ​To back up these fears of an exodus of EU workers in Britain, the CIPD survey of 1,000 businesses found that one in four (27 percent) bosses had seen evidence to suggest their EU national employees were considering leaving their jobs and/or the UK in 2017, noting that "the UK is attracting and retaining fewer EU nationals."

    Gerwyn Davies, labor market adviser for the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said the figures relating to EU workers in Britain were creating concerns in some industries.

    ​"This is creating significant recruitment challenges in sectors that have historically relied on non-UK labor to fill roles and who are particularly vulnerable to the prospect of future changes to EU immigration policy.

    "With skills and labor shortages set to continue, there's a risk that many vacancies will be left unfulfilled which could act as a brake on output growth in the UK in the years ahead," Davies said.

    Brits Could Be Forced to Work Into Their Mid-70s

    The concern over UK labor shortages comes amid fears the British government's hard line on immigration during Brexit talks, could prevent many EU nationals from traveling to the UK, which could then lead to an economic downturn.

    Prime Minister Theresa May has refused to guarantee EU nationals,currently in the UK, the right to stay in the country once Britain leaves the union, fueling uncertainty among EU migrant workers.

    ​These worries over an increase in job vacancies come as the government's pension adviser said Britons may be forced to work longer before accessing their pensions if immigration is significantly cut in the wake of Brexit.

    John Cridland, a former Confederation of British Industry (CBI) director, who is reviewing the state pension age on behalf of the government, said any "hard" Brexit with strict immigration controls could force Brits to work into their mid-70s.

    ​He recently told an International Longevity Center conference that the ratio of pensioners to working age people was now "unpredictable" due to life expectancy, fertility rates and post-Brexit migration levels.

    Researchers say that a reduction in working age migration from EU member states would lead to an imbalance between the number of those on a pension and those in the workforce, therefore throwing out the government's tax revenue and pension spending.

    ​"All the signs are that Brexit is likely to reduce the number of people of working age coming into the UK from the EU and, unless this shortfall is made up elsewhere, the UK's old-age dependency ratio looks set to rise even further than currently projected," said Francois Barker, a director at law firm Eversheds Sutherland.

    "This may force the Government to increase state pension age, reduce the rate of the state pension or raise taxes."

    Related:

    Over 25% of EU Nationals Consider Leaving UK, Jobs in Britain After Brexit Vote
    UK Manufacturing Outperforms in December Despite Brexit Concerns
    UK Likely to Lose Role of EU’s Financial ‘Gateway’ After Brexit – Bundesbank
    Brexit to Hurt Both Sides, EU Willing to Pursue ‘Hard Divorce’ Scenario - Envoy
    Tags:
    skills shortage, EU migrants, labor shortage, Brexit, retirement age, pensions, Britain's EU referendum, Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), European Union, Theresa May, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Rise and Shine
    Rise and Shine
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok