Brexit to Hurt Both Sides, EU Willing to Pursue ‘Hard Divorce’ Scenario - Envoy

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Last month, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced that the United Kingdom would take control over immigration from the European Union, as well as leave the European Single Market.

"Everyone will feel the damage. The European Union is increasingly eager to make Brexit a 'hard-scenario divorce.' Not only in order to punish the British — that goes without saying — but also to discourage others and prevent possible repetitions of Brexit in other member states," Chizhov said in an interview.

According to the official, the EU leadership and heads of member states have explicitly warned that London’s partnership with the bloc would worsen following Brexit.

"The desire to shift the whole Brexit burden onto the British side is a natural reaction. On the other hand, EU interests will also suffer," Chizhov added.