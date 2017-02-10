French Interior Ministry Confirms Montpellier Antiterrorist Operation Results

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The four suspects were caught by French counterterrorism police after a two-week investigation. The ministry said one of the detained persons was only 16 years old. Police also found explosives "in the stage of production."

"The minister praised the successful operation which, according to initial data, allowed the foiling of a plan of an imminent attack on the French soil," the ministry said in a communique.

​France has been on high security alert after a string of gun and bomb attacks by Islamists killed 130 people in Paris in November 2015. The state of emergency was prolonged until this July, following a truck attack in the city of Nice last summer, which claimed 84 lives.