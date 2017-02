© AFP 2016/ MIGUEL MEDINA France to Build Bulletproof Glass Wall Near Eiffel Tower

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the BFMTV broadcaster, the French anti-terrorist department detained three men and one woman, obtaining 71 grams of TATP explosive substance, used in so-called Mother of Satan, which is a highly-volatile explosive.

Three of the suspects are aged of 21, 27 and 34 years, while the forth is only 16.

France has been on high security alert since a string of gun and bomb attacks by Islamists killed 130 people in Paris in November 2015. The state of emergency was prolonged until the end of January 2017, following a truck attack in the city of Nice, which claimed 84 lives.