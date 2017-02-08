Register
    A Muslim Brotherhood member shouts solgans in front of riot police during a demonstration protesting the government's decision to transfer two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, in front of the Press Syndicate in Cairo, Egypt, April 15, 2016

    'It is Important to Protect Muslims in the West' From Radical Organizations

    Europe
    The Muslim Brotherhood is expanding its presence in Germany and seeks to establish Sharia law. Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Dr. Ralph Ghadban, a Berlin-based Islam researcher and political analyst and a founding member of the Muslim Forum and Muslim Academy in Germany.

    The head of a regional department of the German domestic security and anti-terrorist service warned that Islamists have been trying to monopolize Saxon mosques.

    German police provide security at the Brandenburg Gate, ahead of the upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations in Berlin, Germany December 27, 2016
    Over 50 Potentially Dangerous Islamists Remain in Germany – Reports
    He linked the increased activity to the large numbers of Muslim migrants who have recently arrived in Germany. Speaking with MDR television he also added that while the Muslim Brotherhood has not been involved in any violent attacks, the group does want to establish Sharia law in Germany.

    In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Dr. Ralph Ghadban said that Islamist organizations have been trying to spread their religion to Germany ever since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

    “Because only a third of Germans are Christian believes, the Islamists thought that they could propagate their religion there, thus filling the gap. That’s why they are insisting on building the infrastructure for their mission,” he said,adding that over a million Muslims have arrived in Germany over the past few years.

    However, just because a person believes in Islam, this does not necessarily mean that will be pushing for Sharia law.

    When asked how the Muslim Brotherhood hoped to attain its goal, Dr. Ghadban said that even though most of the Muslims were normal citizens, Islamist organizations in Germany are “very strong.”

    “They are holding all the mosques. When a Muslim wants to perform his religion he goes to the mosque where propaganda of Islamist ideology has a big effect on him. Normal secular Muslims don’t think about organizations, but the Moslem Brotherhood does, as it wants to spread Sharia law across Germany.”

    He added that even though the Muslim Brotherhood’s supporters account for a mere 15 percent of German Muslims, the government chose it as a partner in a dialogue between the secular state and religious organizations.

    Still, when ordinary Muslims go to a mosque to worship, they inevitably become a target of Islamist propaganda, which shapes the way they see the world.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during an iftar event in Ankara, Turkey, June 27, 2016
    Germany Suspects Turkish Gov't of Backing Islamists in Syria, Egypt
    Dr. Ralph Ghadban said that this situation is specific to Germany where the percentage of religious people is not big and the Islamists hope they “can do a good mission there.”

    “The Islamists have more problems achieving their goal in other European countries because the local churches are unhappy about the prospect of losing their members.”

    He added that Islamic radicalization has more to do with the Muslim Brotherhood which dominates religious organizations in the Near East, in Europe, in North America and also in southern Russia where their military wing is very strong.

    “The Muslim Brotherhood is banned even in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. They managed to continue in the West mainly because the Obama Administration supported them very strongly against the government of [President Abdel Fattah] al-Sisi in Egypt and against the will of such conservative countries as Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.”

    When asked why local authorities in Europe have failed to fight this radicalization, Dr. Ghadban said that “it is very important to protect Muslims in the West from the Muslim Brotherhood organization."

    "If the governments think they can deal with this organization, they are wrong,” Dr. Ghadban noted.

    He spoke about the disintegration of the Muslim Conference in Germany where already a fourth generation of local Turks are now demonstrating against Germany and for Turkish President Erdogan.

    Dr. Ghadban added that with the Muslim Brotherhood around there will be no integration of Muslims into German society.

    “The government should break off the dialogue with the Muslim Brotherhood and fight against any form of ideological radicalization that is going on in the mosques,” Dr. Ralph Ghadban warned.

    The Muslim Brotherhood has been recognized as a terrorist organization in a number of countries, including Russia, but not Germany. However the new Trump administration has put them on a US terrorist list.

      md74
      Another non-Islamic "analyst" living with the illusion that muslims in europe want "protection" from radicals. If this was the case, then we would have many anti-radical muslim organisations and demonstrations all over europe by now. So where are all these muslims protesting against radicalism and terror?
