Senior Donbass Militia Commander Killed in Terror Attack - DPR Leader

DONETSK (Sputnik) — The senior Donbass militia commander was killed earlier in the day being shot from a flamethrower, according to preliminary information.

"A preliminary version showed it was a terrorist attack, investigators are establishing those guilty," Zakharchenko told reporters.

Since May 2014, Mikhail Tolstykh had participated in the battles for Slavyansk, in the summer of 2014 in the fighting in Ilovaysk. In September 2014 he participated in the battle for the Donetsk airport. In September 2016 he was awarded the rank of Colonel of the Donetsk People's Republic.

This is not the first killing of a Donbass militia commander not during battle. On October 16, a blast in an elevator killed a prominent commander of the Donetsk People's Republic colonel Arseniy Pavlov (call sign Motorola). The Donetsk authorities accused Kiev of masterminding the murder.