15:56 GMT +308 February 2017
    Alexander Zakharchenko visits Novoazovsk

    Senior Donbass Militia Commander Killed in Terror Attack - DPR Leader

    The commander of the "Somali" battalion of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Mikhail Tolstykh, was killed in a terrorist attack, DPR leader Alexander Zakharchenko confirmed Wednesday.

    DONETSK (Sputnik) — The senior Donbass militia commander was killed earlier in the day being shot from a flamethrower, according to preliminary information.

    "A preliminary version showed it was a terrorist attack, investigators are establishing those guilty," Zakharchenko told reporters.

    Since May 2014, Mikhail Tolstykh had participated in the battles for Slavyansk, in the summer of 2014 in the fighting in Ilovaysk. In September 2014 he participated in the battle for the Donetsk airport. In September 2016 he was awarded the rank of Colonel of the Donetsk People's Republic.

    This is not the first killing of a Donbass militia commander not during battle. On October 16, a blast in an elevator killed a prominent commander of the Donetsk People's Republic colonel Arseniy Pavlov (call sign Motorola). The Donetsk authorities accused Kiev of masterminding the murder.

    Tags:
    Alexander Zakharchenko, Ukraine, Donbass, Donetsk
      md74
      With lame Russian policy regarding Donbas, soon they all will be killed.
    • Reply
      landauroj
      This is ridicule! More than six commanders have been murdered by the Ukraine’s. CIA and Israel are good in this type of operation. Or the Ukraine’s has managed to infiltrate the top ranks of the Separatist, or the assassination is an internal conspiracy. The Russian must be well informed what is going on in Donbass. Intelligence must be provided by the Russia on the belief that the Russian are not helping the killing. At this rate, Donbas will end with not commanders!
