Senior Donbass Militia Commander Killed in Terror Attack - DPR Leader

DONETSK (Sputnik) — The senior Donbass militia commander was killed earlier in the day being shot from a flamethrower, according to preliminary information.
"A preliminary version showed it was a terrorist attack, investigators are establishing those guilty," Zakharchenko told reporters.
This is not the first killing of a Donbass militia commander not during battle. On October 16, a blast in an elevator killed a prominent commander of the Donetsk People's Republic colonel Arseniy Pavlov (call sign Motorola). The Donetsk authorities accused Kiev of masterminding the murder.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete With lame Russian policy regarding Donbas, soon they all will be killed. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This is ridicule! More than six commanders have been murdered by the Ukraine’s. CIA and Israel are good in this type of operation. Or the Ukraine’s has managed to infiltrate the top ranks of the Separatist, or the assassination is an internal conspiracy. The Russian must be well informed what is going on in Donbass. Intelligence must be provided by the Russia on the belief that the Russian are not helping the killing. At this rate, Donbas will end with not commanders!
md74
landauroj