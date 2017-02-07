EU Countries Fail to Agree on Common Public Prosecutor's Office Creation

"On 7 February 2017, the Council registered the absence of unanimity in support of the proposal for a regulation creating a European Public Prosecutor's office (EPPO)," the press release read.
According to the statement, a group of at least nine member states now has to refer the text for discussion to the European Council to secure consensus on the proposal.
It added that the European Council had up to four months to try to reach a consensus.
If created, the EPPO would be an independent EU body authorized, under certain conditions, to investigate and prosecute fraud-related and other crimes affecting the European Union’s financial interests.
