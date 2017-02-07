EU Countries Fail to Agree on Common Public Prosecutor's Office Creation

© AFP 2016/ HALLDOR KOLBEINS With or Without EU: Iceland to Hold Referendum on European Union Membership

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — EU member countries failed to agree on the creation of a European Public Prosecutor's office (EPPO) that would counter fraud-related crimes on the territory of the European Union, thus referring the case to the European Council to secure consensus on the issue, the European Council's press service said Tuesday.

"On 7 February 2017, the Council registered the absence of unanimity in support of the proposal for a regulation creating a European Public Prosecutor's office (EPPO)," the press release read.

According to the statement, a group of at least nine member states now has to refer the text for discussion to the European Council to secure consensus on the proposal.

In case this does not prove possible, a group of at least nine member states can request to launch an enhanced cooperation, the press release said.

It added that the European Council had up to four months to try to reach a consensus.

If created, the EPPO would be an independent EU body authorized, under certain conditions, to investigate and prosecute fraud-related and other crimes affecting the European Union’s financial interests.