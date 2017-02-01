Register
16:54 GMT +301 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Britain's Prince Charles wearing a Yalulke, or Jewish skull cap, attends the funeral of former Israeli president Shimon Peres on September 30, 2016, at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl national cemetery.

    Hypocritical UK Royal Highness-To-Be Talks WW2 Horror Amid Trump's 'Travel Ban'

    © AFP 2016/ Abir Sultan
    Europe
    Get short URL
    114911

    The Prince of Wales has warned the world is in danger of "forgetting" the "horrific lessons" of World War II.

    Speaking in his capacity as Patron of World Jewish Relief at a fundraising event, Prince Charles said it was vital to "reach across the boundaries of faith and community" at present, as "the horrific lessons of the last War seem to be in increasing danger of being forgotten."

    While the Prince did not elucidate further on which lessons were being unremembered, subsequent remarks by Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, with whom he shared a platform, offered some illumination.

    Rabbi Mirvis used his speech to lambast US President Donald Trump, slamming his alleged "Muslim travel ban" as "totally unacceptable" discrimination against individuals "based totally on their religion or nationality."

    After the event, Clarence House was quick to insist the Prince was simply reiterating long-held views on persecution, and the speech was written prior to President's executive order in any event.

    The truth of the matter is evidently up for debate — but so is the heir to the British throne's allegedly enduring opposition to discrimination. After all, the British Royal Family, in addition to a less than illustrious history of making racist comments, has a documented history of affinity for fascism — in particular Nazism.

    In 2005, a mere fortnight before Holocaust Memorial Day, Prince Harry attended a University fancy dress party in a Nazi uniform. The Prince never deigned to explain where he purchased the getup, but cynics might suggest he simply plundered the family wardrobe.

    A brief video clip surfaced in 2015 depicting King Edward VIII and his niece, a young Queen Elizabeth II, performing the Nazi salute in the 1930s. While palace spokespeople claimed the salutes were performed in pantomimic jest, Edward and his wife visited Nazi Germany in 1937 to become "a figurehead for an international movement for peace on Hitler's terms," following Edward's abdication of the throne the previous year. In 1937, Edward would also repeat the gesture — in the presence of Hitler.

    War-era correspondence between members of the Royal family and their German relatives remain confidential due to a toxic combination of the Official Secrets Act and the Royal Prerogative. However, other documents indicate that in a conversation between Edward and Spanish diplomat Don Javier Bermejillo on June 25, 1940, Windsor argued for the bombing of England, saying it could help bring the war to an end.

    In the Royal Family's defense, their Nazi sympathies were not anomalous in 1930s Britain. Historian Manuel Sarkisyanz, in his book From Imperialism to Fascism, reveals the list of overt Nazi-backers in the UK at the time included W. Churchill's son Randolph, the family of Lord Ridsdale, Lord Lamington, Lord Londonderry, and sociologist Houston Chamberlain, among others.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh are driven along the Mall during the Patron's Lunch.
    © AFP 2016/ Arthur Edwards
    Racism and the Monarchy: 10 Times the UK Royals Went a Little Too Far

    Moreover, Sarkisyanz highlights that many of Hitler's core beliefs were adopted from racial theories minted by eminent British scholars — the Fuhrer considered ruthless British colonial rule in India a model for his future "colonial Russia," and eugenics, the doctrine that motivated the Nazi "cleansing" of Europe, was invented in the UK.

    Whether a British Royal is in a position to preach about the virtues of tolerance or not is, however, secondary to the bigger question of whether a British Royal should interject themselves into politics and publicly propound their personal beliefs at all.

    Even staunch republicans might privately admit Queen Elizabeth II has assiduously upheld the convention of Royal Neutrality, and avoided meddling in the affairs of government — her son has failed to maintain this tradition.

    In 1994, he defended his outspoken political stances, saying:

    "I don't see why politicians should think they have the monopoly of wisdom."

    Prince Charles' political interventions include; forcing health ministers to listen to his support for homeopathic treatments; protesting against armed forces cuts; complaining about the rise of "an American-style personal injury culture" in the UK; fulminating against GM foods as dangerous; pillorying modern architecture; demanding the construction of more eco-towns.

    In 2013, a scandal erupted when it was revealed Prince Charles had frequently written letters to ministers. While the Prince attempted, unsuccessfully, to suppress the letters' contents from public view, former attorney general Dominic Grieve said the letters to ministers expressed his "most deeply held personal views and beliefs," in many cases being "particularly frank."

    Britain’s Prince Charles
    © AP Photo/
    UK Supreme Court Rules Prince Charles Lobby Letters Must Be Seen
    He has said much to suggest he will continue in this interfering vein if and when he becomes King, saying he sometimes "daydreamed about the sort of things [I] might do," and could "invest the position with something of [his] own personality." Whether this "investment" will remain within the bounds of constitutional propriety remains to be seen.

    If Prince Charles' comments were a subtle reference to President Trump, they may come back to haunt him.

    The British government has invited him for a state visit, and if the trip goes ahead, he will be hosted by the Queen. Typically, state visits involve an official welcome ceremony, and several days spent at Buckingham Palace.

    Peter Ricketts, a former Foreign Office luminary, says President Trump's impending visit has put the Queen in a "very difficult position," with the prospect of protests outside the palace during his stay.

    Related:

    Racism and the Monarchy: 10 Times the UK Royals Went a Little Too Far
    Britain Outraged: Prince Charles Received Secret Cabinet Papers for Decades
    British Fascism: Why British Nobility Hailed Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany
    The Royal Family Salute: Leaked Video Shows British Monarch in Nazi Gesture
    Like Father, Like Son: First Charles, Now William Receiving Secret UK Docs
    Tags:
    UK royal family, Muslim ban, state visit, Nazi, WWII lessons, hypocrisy, history, speech, World War II, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Donald Trump, Prince Harry, Nazi Germany, Britain, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      AnomicDust
      Before your banks lend Hitler billions to build his war machine make sure he eliminates the enemy FIRST, then self-destructs afterward.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Trump Fires US Acting Attorney General
    Boiling Point
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok