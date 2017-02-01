Register
16:54 GMT +301 February 2017
    A German police officer stands next to a merry-go-round in the Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 one day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin killing several people

    German Gov't Allows Using Electronic Tracking Bracelets for Potential Terrorists

    © AP Photo/ Michael Probst
    Europe
    14502

    The German government has made amendments to the law on the Federal Criminal Police, which requires the potential extremists to wear ankle electronic tracking bracelets, DPA news agency reported.

    Flowers and candles are placed near the Christmas market at Breitscheid square in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2016, following an attack by a truck which ploughed through a crowd at the market on Monday night
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Germany's Left Party Blames Merkel and Oil Wars for Berlin Truck Terror
    BERLIN (Sputnik) — This measure come as part of the security measures coordinated by the German interior ind justice ministries in the wake of the deadly Berlin truck attack in December, DPA reported, citing the results of the Wednesday Cabinet meeting.

    German special services keep a record of the Islamists in the country including the potentially dangerous ones, but do not normally detain them without clear reasons. Anis Amri, the Tunisian man who perpetrated the attack on the Christmas market in Berlin, had been under surveillance since February 2016, but was not detained in time to prevent the attack.

    In January, German Minister of Justice Heiko Maas said that it was necessary to preventively detain potentially dangerous Islamists even in case they did not have specific plans to break the law.

