German Gov't Allows Using Electronic Tracking Bracelets for Potential Terrorists

Germany's Left Party Blames Merkel and Oil Wars for Berlin Truck Terror

BERLIN (Sputnik) — This measure come as part of the security measures coordinated by the German interior ind justice ministries in the wake of the deadly Berlin truck attack in December, DPA reported, citing the results of the Wednesday Cabinet meeting.

German special services keep a record of the Islamists in the country including the potentially dangerous ones, but do not normally detain them without clear reasons. Anis Amri, the Tunisian man who perpetrated the attack on the Christmas market in Berlin, had been under surveillance since February 2016, but was not detained in time to prevent the attack.

In January, German Minister of Justice Heiko Maas said that it was necessary to preventively detain potentially dangerous Islamists even in case they did not have specific plans to break the law.