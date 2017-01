© AFP 2016/ GENYA SAVILOV Kremlin Says Ukrainian Independent Battalions Involved in Avdiivka Attack

LUHANSK (Sputnik) — Both sides of the Ukrainian conflict reported earlier the deterioration of the situation along the separation line in eastern Ukraine, blaming each other on numerous violations of the truce regime and attempts to escalate tensions in the region.

"We are asking you to stop Ukraine and pressure [Ukrainian President Petro] Poroshenko to end criminal activities against Donbas people. Force Poroshenko to stop shooting at innocent people and to lift the economic blockade. It must be done until it's too late," Denis Pushilin and Vladimir Degtyarenko said in a joint appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.