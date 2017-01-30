Register
16:22 GMT +330 January 2017
Live
    Search
    People take part in a rally, near the National Bank in Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016.

    Ex-Minister of Revenue Warns of Three Devastating Economic Scenarios for Ukraine

    © AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    236970

    Oleksandr Klymenko, the former head of Ukraine's now-defunct Ministry of Revenues and Duties, believes that there are three disturbing possible scenarios for Ukraine's economy in 2017. These, he says, include bankruptcy, a sell-off of the country's remaining hard assets, or the total liquidation of the country's fiscal reserves.

    In a post on his Facebook page, Klymenko, a former official and economist who has kept his finger on the pulse of Ukraine's economy since being exiled by the 2014 Maidan coup d'état, warned that there is a 43% chance of Ukraine declaring bankruptcy in 2017.

    Klymenko laid out three possible scenarios for his country. The first is "Ukraine's selloff," which involves agreeing with the International Monetary Fund's demands that Kiev raise the retirement age and opens up the market for the sale of land. This would result in the IMF granting Kiev another loan tranche, thus allowing a default to be avoided. 

    Police storm barricades in Kiev
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko
    'Where All Illusions Die': EU Not Ready to Accept Ukraine as Its Member
    The second scenario is simply called "bankruptcy," and would see Ukraine not just defaulting on its foreign loans and declaring a technical default, but total bankruptcy. Klymenko estimates that there is a 43% chance of this happening. 

    "This will occur if the government pushes through not five anti-national laws, but just two. In this case, the IMF will either delay further credits, reduce their size, or simply withhold them altogether," he wrote.

    Klymenko dubbed the third scenario "Operation Approval Ratings." Here, in the interest of preserving their approval ratings, Ukrainian authorities would sell off the country's gold and currency reserves, estimated to amount to about $15.5 billion. This, the economist stressed, would also lead to bankruptcy, simply putting it off to some point in the future.

    Ukraine, the economic export noted, faces several serious political and socio-economic problems, all of which combining to threaten the country with economic collapse. These problems, Klymenko noted, include lack of trust in the national currency, and in the national banking system, as well as "political instability, the war [in the country's east], the desire of currency speculators to make money on fluctuations in the exchange rate, the National Bank's disregard for its constitutional obligation to ensure the national currency's stability, and many others."

    Old heater
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Kiev Pays 20% More for 'French' Gas to Spite Russia as Ukraine Faces Chilly Winter
    In mid-January, a leaked IMF memo published in Ukraine's Ekonomichna Pravda newspaper revealed the organization's requirements for the provision of the next $1 billion loan tranche. In addition to lifting the moratorium on the sale of land, the financial institution demands raising the pension age and changing contribution requirements, a reduction in the number of civil servants, and the creation of special anti-corruption courts.

    Ukrainian authorities have insisted that everything has already been agreed, and that the next loan package will arrive early next month. However, the IMF's executive board calendar has no information about Ukraine being on the agenda for its meetings for early February. Since 2015, Kiev has received just three tranches from the $17.5 billion credit line approved by the IMF.

    Last week, the State Treasury reported that Ukraine's budget deficit has grown by 60% in 2016 compared with 2015, and now sits at $2.57 billion US. Experts have also calculated that the country's pension fund is expected to run a deficit of nearly $5 billion in 2017. This year, Kiev will need to pay international creditors $4.5 billion in interest on its loans. In addition, if a London court rules in favor of Russia, Kiev will have to repay Moscow $3 billion in a dispute stretching back to 2014.

    Pensioners and low-income families have been particularly hard hit by the IMF-mandated austerity measures introduced last year. According to the agency's figures, the average Ukrainian pensioner gets the equivalent of about $74 US a month. However, over the last year, the average cost of utilities for a one-room apartment has grown to $40 in the summer and $110 in the winter, making it difficult for many people to pay their utilities bills, much less for other basic necessities.

    Related:

    Ukraine's President Wants to Increase Weapons Export as Source of Income
    Kiev Pays 20% More for 'French' Gas to Spite Russia as Ukraine Faces Cold Winter
    'Where All Illusions Die': EU Not Ready to Accept Ukraine as Its Member
    Poroshenko Wants Good Relations With Trump After Spending a Year Sabotaging Him
    Definition of Insanity: Kiev Lied to Again and Again by Brussels on Trade
    Tags:
    currency reserves, technical default, gold reserves, economic collapse, bankruptcy, austerity measures, default, Ukrainian government, Ukrainian National Bank, International Monetary Fund, Oleksandr Klymenko, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      professor.hornblow
      Perhaps Canada can help them out. It is full of hysterical anti-Russian Ukrainians and it has a Ukrainian Foreign minister as a mouthpiece for their views. Better start chopping down some more trees to fund the Ukrainian shortfall; there's nothing else in that frozen wasteland north of the USA..
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok