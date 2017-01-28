Register
11:16 GMT +328 January 2017
Live
    Search
    The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire

    Ghost of Botched Mistral Sale Looms Over France's New Military Deal With Poland

    © REUTERS/ Stephane Mahe
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1119131

    A new military deal between Paris and Warsaw has already been clinched, but it remains to be seen how the document will be implemented, Russian defense expert Ivan Konovalov told Sputnik.

    This picture taken on February 24, 2016, shows a French Caracal helicopter flying offshore during an air-to-air refuelling exercise.
    © AFP 2016/ Georges Gobet
    Poland in Fallout With France Over Helicopters in Further Split Within EU
    In an interview with Sputnik, defense expert Ivan Konovalov of the Institute of Strategic Studies, a Moscow-based think tank, questioned the feasibility of a recent military deal between Poland and France.

    Earlier this week, Poland's state-run defense company PGZ and the French military shipbuilder DCNS signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate together on the construction of at least three submarines at Poland's Baltic shipyards.

    Notably, the memorandum came more than three months after Warsaw cancelled a preliminary $3.4 billion deal with Paris on the purchase of 50 French Airbus H225M Caracal Helicopters.

    In this vein, Konovalov said that "the information on a weapons development cooperation deal between France and Poland is a subject of concern for Paris, not Moscow."

    "All the more so, given that we remember a recent incident with the Mistral vessels and Caracal helicopters. The Polish government asked [French President Francois] Hollande not to sell these amphibious ships to Russia, and in return Warsaw pledged to buy 50 French Airbus helicopters. At the end of the day, Warsaw announced plans to cancel this deal and buy the US-made helicopters instead," according to Konovalov.

    Scorpene-class submarine (File)
    © AP Photo/
    Scorpene-class submarine (File)

    "The scandal was tremendous. In this context, the current deal between PGZ and DCNS on the construction of submarines at the shipyards in Poland may be called into question," he pointed out.

    According to him, Warsaw deems it important to become a "friend number one" for the new US Administration.

    "Warsaw came quite close to the position of a "friend number one" of the US in so-called new Europe. I think that the Trump factor will play a major role in revising the European security concept under Washington's supervision. Polish politicians, for their part, will make every effort to keep their country's status quo in its relations with Washington," Konovalov said.

    Commenting on the PGZ-DCNS agreement, French military expert Christian Vallar told Sputnik France that the document can be perceived as something that enhances NATO's clout.

    "We can see two aspects concerning this agreement. The first aspect pertains to France simply selling its military hardware, while the other aspect is related to strengthening NATO's position [in Europe and beyond]," he pointed out.

    Meanwhile, the Polish Defense Ministry reported last week that almost 1,000 United States soldiers and the first shipment of equipment for an American tank brigade have arrived in Poland. The extra military presence is part of the Atlantic Resolve operation, launched by the US military in April, 2014.

    The incoming tank brigade is comprised of approximately 3,500 service personnel, 87 tanks, 18 self-propelled Paladin howitzers, 144 Bradley fighting vehicles and over 400 Humvees.

    M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tanks are lined up on rail cars
    © Flickr/ 7th Army Joint Multinational Training Command
    NATO's Massive Deployment to Eastern Europe 'Ratchets up Tensions' With Russia
    In July 2016, NATO held a summit in Warsaw, where defense ministers finalized arrangements to deploy multinational NATO battalions to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, totaling around 4,000 troops.

    The summit also confirmed the deployment of anti-ballistic missile systems and radars in Romania and Poland and confirmed that the United States would deploy 1,000 troops in Poland.

    Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia was concerned with "NATO's course on deterring Russia, which undermines European strategic stability."

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Poland Snubs France Again? Considers Saab For New Military Subs
    Poland, France FMs Discuss Halt of Talks on 50 Caracal Helicopters Purchase
    France Treats Poland as ‘Third World Country’ in Helicopter Deal
    Weimar Triangle: Poland May Join France, Germany in Developing New Tank
    Tags:
    helicopters, deal, submarines, security, relations, cooperation, Poland, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok