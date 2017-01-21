Russia to Keep Missiles in Kaliningrad Amid NATO Plans to Create Missile System

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia is going to keep its missiles in its western Kaliningrad region as NATO is working on creating an “entire missile system” in Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the BBC broadcaster.
“It is a very complicated issue. You cannot just withdraw those missiles from Kaliningrad without knowing that plans for creating entire missile system are to be abolished on the European continent,” Peskov said.
On October 12, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the CNN broadcaster that by placing weapons in Kaliningrad, Russia acts on its territory, while Washington placed weapons in Eastern Europe, which is not US territory.
