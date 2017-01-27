Register
17:05 GMT +327 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Cat Elmo sits amid red winter roses (poinsettia) in a greenhouse in Barth, northern Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2013

    Cat Among the Sparrows: Germans Consider Tax on Brutal 'Living Room Tigers'

    © AP Photo/ dpa, Bernd Wuestneck
    Europe
    Get short URL
    324232

    Politicians in Germany have joined calls to impose a controversial cat tax, which would subject cat owners to similar obligations as dog owners.

    My sister found her cat that has been lost since June 2015
    © Photo: Crystal Sanmann facebook
    Never Give Up: Lost Cat Reunited With Owner After Nearly Two Years (VIDEO)
    A proposal to impose a cat tax on pet owners has caused commotion in Germany, where the suggestion has been hotly debated online.

    The idea was first proposed last week by science reporter Jorg Albrecht in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. After the December 19 terror attack in Berlin, German police asked internet users to refrain from disseminating speculation about the crime on social networks. 

    Instead, Twitter users popularized the hashtag #KatzenStattSpekulationen (cats instead of speculation) which encouraged users to post pictures of cats instead.

    Cats are a popular subject for internet memes, and cat videos are some of the most-searched for, second only to pornography.

    However, these perceptions ignore the reality of feline behavior, Albrecht wrote. While cat lovers see the independence of their pets as a plus, they are in fact quite brutal animals which can't be trained. 

    "The killer instinct of dogs can be trained, cats can't. A cat kills everything that moves and is smaller than them. If it were a little bigger, you would have to lock it behind bars and keep it strictly guarded," Albrecht wrote.

    Cat
    © Photo: Pixabay
    From Outhouse to Penthouse: Turkish Family Builds First Village for Stray Cats (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    According to Germany's Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU) there are an estimated 13 million domestic cats and over two million stray cats in Germany. The animals are actually an environmental menace, killing around 100 million starlings, sparrows and robins per year.

    "There are also an unknown number of feral cats. Together they produce an army of predators which effortlessly overshadow the natural predator stock. In densely populated areas there are hundreds of cats wandering around each square kilometer; the same area would suffice for just one wildcat or a couple of foxes."

    Albrecht suggests that cats should be chipped and registered, and sterilized at the onset of sexual maturity. In addition, cat owners should have to pay a tax like dog owners do.

    "It could stop the Holocaust from being summoned when a shelter decides to put excess cats to sleep, because it is completely full. It could try to prevent the misery of feral cats, by letting the huntsmen do their task without being admonished."

    In Germany, dog owners have to pay an annual tax to keep a dog, the cost of which varies from state to state, and is often higher for more dangerous breeds of dog. In Leverkusen the basic cost is 132 euros ($141) per dog per year, in Cologne 156 euros ($167) per year.

    "You could even, and I wonder why it hasn't been done already, introduce a cat tax, which dog owners are quite willing to pay without much discussion. Why do they have to adhere to all sorts of rules, while cat-lovers don't care about what their living-room tiger is up to?"

    "It is simple – because the dog is a model of loyalty and solidarity, which often does what it is told. Cat-lovers, on the other hand, see themselves reflected in freedom struggles and mysteries, which are as much about them as the devoted predator. If one wants to draw such parallels, one could equally say that cats and their owners are a neo-liberal epitome of egoism, recklessness and antisocial behavior," Albrecht concluded.

    A dog dressed as french fries attends the 25th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York October 24, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    Belgians Invent 'Doggy Fries' for Potato-Mad Pooches
    His suggestion for reducing the number of cats has been debated online and in several newspapers. Young Greens spokesman Moritz Neuberger told Tagesspiegel that he would be in favor of the idea, although others in his party disagreed.

    "The revenue earned would not be in proportion to the expenditure," the Greens' tax expert Isabel Klocke said.

    While rejecting a cat tax, the CDU's Bundestag spokeswoman for financial affairs Antje Tillmann and SDP Bundestag MP Christina Jantz-Herrmann acknowledged the problem and called for cats which are allowed to roam the streets to be castrated in order to decrease the number of feral cats.

    Hunters in Germany are permitted to shoot wild cats in order to keep the population in check. Hartwig Fischer, president of the German Hunting Association, told Bild that he is in favor of a tax on cats, or other measures to control the population.

    "Since there are two and a half million stray, malnourished cats that endanger biodiversity, we call on cat owners to take more responsibility," Fischer said.

    "If a castration and registration requirement for cats does not help, the policy requires further action to be taken," he said.

    Related:

    Cat Dressed Up as Female Ninja Makes Little Japanese Café Big (PHOTO)
    Talking Cat Knows How to Get Head Scratches
    Japanese Gangsta Cat Snow Thimbleriging His Owner (VIDEOS)
    Tags:
    pets, cats, dog, tax, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      posttrumpism
      Something simple cute so that politicians and bureaucracy can look "engaged", be "accomplished"?
    • Reply
      jas
      There are no dangerous dog breeds. The problem is the owner. Countires need to tax corrupt and inept politicians. I like that idea better.
    • Reply
      Zoanthropy
      Governments always trying to think of ways to get into your pocket.

      TAX GRAB...
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok