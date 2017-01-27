Cats Will Always Beat You In Rock–Paper–Scissors by Just Being Too Cute (PHOTOS)

Recently a Japanese Twitter user shared a video showing his cat forming a “scissors” shape by repeatedly curling and spreading its paws. The footage, uploaded on January 24 has already melted the hearts of thousands online, getting over 78,000 reposts and more that 115,000 likes.
ぐーぱーぐーぱーぐーぱー pic.twitter.com/ytMHk2N5lj— Itch (@Itch8969) 24 января 2017 г.
Furry gamblers can select other shapes from the game: both “paper”:
うちの猫。のびのび〜って言うと、— ナミえもん@ (@Namie1404) 14 ноября 2016 г.
身体を長〜く伸ばすんだけど、その時足の指もめいっぱい広げる(=^..^=)。 #猫 #のび #足 #じゃんけん #ぱー pic.twitter.com/eieT1FwBoK
… and “stone”:
じゃんけんグー✊いやパー✋かな？#猫#茶トラ pic.twitter.com/3Tv09TJhnV— めぐ♪ (@megumi0301) 24 ноября 2016 г.
But those felines who put a stake on “scissors” have no rivals in netizens' admiration.
This video of a cat doing scissors has been even made into a hypnotizing psychedelic meme.
#心が乱れた時に見るgif— 心が乱れた時に見るgifのBOT (@kokoro_gif_bot) 26 января 2017 г.
猫が手をグーパーしてる所をサーモーグラフ風に加工したら面白かった
pic.twitter.com/N7sN58ckEm
