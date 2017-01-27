Cats Will Always Beat You In Rock–Paper–Scissors by Just Being Too Cute (PHOTOS)

According to the rules of the game, which uses only two of the three moves, your chances of winning are only 33%, but cats win the Internet’s heart whatever their actual result is.

Recently a Japanese Twitter user shared a video showing his cat forming a “scissors” shape by repeatedly curling and spreading its paws. The footage, uploaded on January 24 has already melted the hearts of thousands online, getting over 78,000 reposts and more that 115,000 likes.

​Furry gamblers can select other shapes from the game: both “paper”:

​… and “stone”:

​But those felines who put a stake on “scissors” have no rivals in netizens' admiration.

This video of a cat doing scissors has been even made into a hypnotizing psychedelic meme.

