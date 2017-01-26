N Ireland's Parliament to Be Dissolved Thursday, Snap Elections to Follow

© AFP 2016/ Paulo Nunes Dos Santos Sinn Fein Lawmakers Urge Irish PM to Assert North’s Needs in EU Brexit Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In early December 2016, Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness resigned, which ended a coalition between Sinn Fein and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) . Sinn Fein refused to replace McGuinness in a seven-day period, triggering parliament's dissolution.

The government collapsed due to the scandal over the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme, aimed at encouraging businesses to use green energy as fuel. It turned out that the businesses were actually paid to burn fuel, while the scheme appeared to cost taxpayers more than $1.4 billion.