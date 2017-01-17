Register
17:51 GMT +317 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Britain's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire speaks to media outside Stormont House in Belfast, Northern Ireland January 11, 2017

    N Ireland Election Must Avoid Increasing Divisions - UK Secretary of State

    © REUTERS/ Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 3701

    The upcoming Northern Ireland elections has to be held with respect to preserve the country’s political institutions.

    A picture shows campaign posters for the parliamentary elections on lamposts in Dublin, Ireland, on February 21, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ Caroline Quinn
    N Ireland Set for Snap Elections Amid Sinn Fein Fails to Nominate Replacement
    BELFAST (Sputnik) — The upcoming election in Northern Ireland has to be conducted respectfully to preserve the country’s political institutions and avoid increasing old divisions, UK Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire told the House of Commons on Tuesday.

    "This election is about the future of Northern Ireland and its political institutions … That is why it will be vital for the campaign to be conducted respectfully and in ways that do not simply exacerbate tensions and division," Brokenshire said.

    On Monday, Brokenshire announced the Northern Ireland Assembly would be dissolved on January 26 and a snap election would be held on March 2.

    Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams at the launch of the party's General Election manifesto in Dungannon, Northern Ireland, Monday, April 20, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Peter Morrison
    Sinn Fein to Seek Extra $2.4Bln for N Ireland after UK General Elections
    Brokenshire stressed that Northern Ireland must quickly return to a devolved government that is not directly controlled by Westminster.

    If the leading parties fail to reform an executive within three weeks of the election, another vote must be held or the country could face returning to direct rule by Westminster.

    The current political crisis, sparked last week by the resignation of Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness, has highlighted tensions between his Sinn Fein party and the ruling Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

    The DUP has accused Sinn Fein of prioritizing politics over stability and budget matters, while Sinn Fein claims the DUP is failing to uphold equal rights commitments under the 1998 Belfast peace accord.

    Related:

    N Ireland Set for Snap Elections Amid Sinn Fein Fails to Nominate Replacement
    Sinn Fein to Seek Extra $2.4Bln for N Ireland after UK General Elections
    Reunification of Ireland Could Be Three Elections Away
    Tags:
    political, elections, James Brokenshire, United Kingdom, Northern Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    Out of Date
    Out of Date
    Plane Crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok