Berlin Issues a Warning of Possible Terrorist Attacks Involving Chemicals

In particular, the report says that the Islamists are willing and able to "produce large amounts of chemicals and use them" to intimidate the population.

Among "realistic options," the document lists a chemical attack on the drinking water supply and food poisoning.

Moreover, it also suggests that the attacks can be carried out on facilities or transport in the chemical industry, classifying them as those with a "high risk potential."

According to Die Welt , the government report also provided a detailed description of the dangers of such chemical attacks to the public and the extent to which security authorities, hospitals and rescue services should be prepared for them.

In 2016, Germany repeatedly became a target of terrorist attacks. The most recent of which took place on December 19, when a truck rammed into the crowd at a Christmas market in the center of Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others.

The suspected perpetrator, 24-year-old Tunisian citizen Anis Amri, was shot dead a few days later by the police in Milan, Italy, after he was stopped for a routine check.