Berlin Truck Attack Suspect Reportedly Passed Through Brussels on Way to Italy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The undercover group offered Anis Amri a "full-service package," the source told the Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper, including useful contacts and information on places to hide.

Amri reportedly tried to recruit other people to stage terror attacks in groups, searched for instructions on how to build a bomb and tried to buy a large-caliber rifle.

The 24-year-old Tunisian rammed a truck into a busy Christmas market in central Berlin last month, killing 12 people. Amri fled to Italy where he was shot dead by Milan police officers during a routine check. It emerged later that the attacker had pledged allegiance to the Daesh terror group.