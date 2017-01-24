UK Unable to Sign Trade Deal With Third Parties Before Brexit - Timmermans

"It is a very simple legal situation. Everybody can talk to everyone, but you can only sign a trade agreement with the third country once you have left the European Union and not before," Timmermans told journalists.
In a big interview with The Times and Bild on January 15, US President Donald Trump pledged to sign a new trade deal with the United Kingdom to mitigate the Brexit consequences. UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson welcomed Trump's promise.
The United Kingdom decided to leave the European Union in a referendum held on June 23, 2016.
