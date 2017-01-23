Be More Like Switzerland: Advice for Britain on Brexit, This Time From Germany

1: We will provide certainty wherever we can. pic.twitter.com/2Kbai8MkZ6— UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 17, 2017
The response from European leaders was one of relief for some clarity at last after Theresa May, it seemed, put the government's position on immigration and desire to control it, above the European Union's freedom of movement principle.
In the meantime, Germany finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble reckons the UK should consider modeling its relationship with the EU on Switzerland's and negotiate access to the EU single market through bilateral deals, involving the freedom of movement — while at the same time ensuring Britons would receive preferential treatment in the UK jobs market over their European counterparts.
In Berlin to meet with FM Wolfgang Schauble, strengthening the important bilateral ties between the UK and Germany pic.twitter.com/XRAtub9M90— Philip Hammond (@PHammondMP) January 10, 2017
"Britons should take as an example how cleverly Switzerland has linked national sovereignty and close cooperation with the European Union," Mr. Schaeuble told Swiss newspaper Neue Zurcher Zeiting.
However, it's not quite clear what the UK will do about its position in the currency union amid speculation it could look to Norway for a nod on what to do next.
