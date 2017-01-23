German Finance Minister Advises UK to Adopt Swiss-Like Approach to EU Migration

In December 2016, Swiss lawmakers voted in favor of a bill to give priority to job-seekers among Swiss nationals over applicants from the European Union, but did not impose the quotas on accession of migrants.
Schaeuble called the Swiss approach to the migration issues a smart move that allows both prolific cooperation with the EU and keeping national interests in priority.
"I have told the British to look closely at Switzerland's wise political decision after the adoption of the referendum. The British should follow an example of how smartly Switzerland combines the national sovereignty and close cooperation with the European Union," Schaeuble said, when asked to comment on implementation of UK immigration policy.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May put an independent immigration policy before the European Union’s principle of freedom of people’s movement in a keynote speech on Tuesday. The United Kingdom is currently making efforts to leave the 28-nation bloc after the majority of Britons supported the decision to exit the European Union. The referendum's results contradicted a number of opinion polls' predictions conducted ahead of the vote.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The UK should not take anyones advice and make their own choices 100%. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Schaeuble the leader of the coup d'etat in Greece stripping it of its democracy to bail out insolvent and criminal German banks. Thanks for the advice - or was that a diktat?
