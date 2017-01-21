Not Funny: Italian Town to Sue Charlie Hebdo for Mocking Avalanche Victims

ROME (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, central Italy was shaken by a series of earthquakes, with the biggest jolts ranging from 5.1 to 5.7 in magnitude and felt in Rome. On the same day, the avalanche in the region of Abruzzo buried the Rigopiano di Farindola hotel with dozens of guests and staff inside, killing at least four people.

Following the accident, Charlie Hebdo published a cartoon, which depicts the death, hitting the slope, holding in hands two scythes instead of ski poles, with an inscription saying "Italy. It's snowing."

Another terrible cartoon from @Charlie_Hebdo_ about Italy's earthquake/avalanche tragedy. "the snow has arrived, but not for everybody." pic.twitter.com/wDvgon0ZWs — Guido Tresoldi (@GuidoTresoldi) 20 января 2017 г.

​Ilario Lacchetta said the instructions to prepare a lawsuit against the French weekly, as well as against the authors of the cartoons, had already been made. The work will be carried out by the same lawyers who filed a lawsuit against Charlie Hebdo on behalf of the authorities of the Italian town of Amatrice, destroyed by an earthquake in August 2016.

