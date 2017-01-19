Dozens Feared Dead After Massive Avalanche Hit Italian Hotel - Reports

"There are many dead," Antonio Crocetta, a member of the regional rescue force, told the local ANSA news agency.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing. The number of casualties has not been established yet.

Russian Association of Tour Operators issued a statement confirming that there were no Russian nationals present in the hotel.

The avalanche occurred at the base of the Gran Sasso mountain range on Wednesday, wreaking havoc at the Rigopiano di Farindola hotel.

There were more than 30 guests and staff at the Rigopiano hotel when the snow came down on it, partially collapsing the building, the outlet said. Two people are said to have managed to escape and were taken to safety.

Earlier that day, a series of four earthquakes shook central Italy. The magnitude of the earthquakes ranged between 5.1 and 5.7. Italian authorities issued an avalanche warning following the three quakes.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!