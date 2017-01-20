Russian-Israeli Blogger Lapshin Detained in Minsk Apologizes to Azeri President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus announced that it had decided to extradite the blogger on Azerbaijan's request.
"[On January 18, Lapshin signed] a letter of apology addressed to Azerbaijan's president… In the letter he asked pardon for his activities in the light of the fact that naivety was behind the actions he conducted. The letter has been notarized by the consul of Israeli embassy to Belarus and sent via our embassy to Baku for consideration by the administration of Azerbaijan's president," Rachinski-Spivakov said, as quoted by the BelaPAN news agency.
She added that Lapshin's mother, who was also Israel's citizen, had also requested Aliyev to pardon her son.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Why do the israelis always seem to be there where there's already trouble? Mossad is in there stirring up trouble for sure.
edover3