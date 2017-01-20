Belarus Prosecutors Agree to Extradite Russian-Israeli Blogger to Azerbaijan

© REUTERS/ Edgard Garrido Extradited Drug Lord El Chapo Delivered From Mexico to New York - Reports

–

MINSK (Sputnik)The Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus has decided to extradite a blogger, Russian national Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan, the office's spokesman, Pyotr Kiselev, said Friday.

"The resolution was adopted to extradite Lapshin on Azerbaijan's request… The Prosecutor General's Office studied the materials provided by the Azerbaijani side. The decision to extradite the citizen was made on that basis," Kiselev told RIA Novosti.

In mid-December 2016, Lapshin, who has the citizenship of Russia and Israel, wrote that he had been detained in Minsk on the request of Azerbaijan, where he was included in a black list for a visit to the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh without consent of the Azerbaijani authorities.

Such persons are denied entry to Azerbaijan. However, in June 2015 Lapshin entered Azerbaijan through Georgia using a Ukrainian passport. After that, Azerbaijan put the blogger on an international wanted list for violation of the law "On State Border" and the country's migration code.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!