European Commission Praises EU-US Cooperation on Counter-Terrorism Efforts

According to the report, the use of the system has increased, generating 8,998 investigative leads, compared to 3,929 in the previous reporting period.
"The Commission welcomes the increased transparency of the US authorities regarding the functioning and added value of the TFTP and highlights the importance of the Agreement as an instrument to provide timely, accurate and reliable information to help identify and track terrorists and their support networks around the world," the commission said in a Thursday release.
However, it stressed that US authorities should monitor the number of staff with access rights to PNR data and regularly update and remove data which is no longer required.
This joint review of the TFTP Agreement covers the period between March 2014 and December 2015, while the EU-US PNR Agreement review covers the period from July 2013 to May 2015.
