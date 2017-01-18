Register
19:38 GMT +318 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A couple walk past the Reina nightclub on January 5, 2017 in Istanbul, days after a gunman killed 39 people on New Year's night

    What Istanbul New Year Terrorist's Nationality Says About Present Terror Threat

    © AFP 2016/ OZAN KOSE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20310

    On Tuesday, Turkish security services arrested Uzbekistani Abdulgadir Masharipov, as the suspected gunman who opened fire in a nightclub in Istanbul on New Year's Eve.

    According to sources in the law enforcement the arrest took place in Istanbul's Esenyurt district.

    Turkish special force police officers and ambulances are seen at the site of an armed attack January 1, 2017 in Istanbul.
    © AFP 2016/
    Daesh Claims Responsibility for New Year Nightclub Attack in Turkey - Reports
    It is reported that during the operation the suspect Masharipov who had been on the run for two weeks, his accomplice from Kyrgyzstan and three women from Senegal, Somalia and Egypt were arrested. It was reported that the women came to Istanbul in order to prepare and commit terrorist attacks.

    Sputnik spoke in an interview with expert on Central Asia and Afghanistan, Esedullah Oguz, about how Daesh terrorists especially from Central Asia end up in Turkey and where they reside in Istanbul.

    According to Oguz, there are about 4-5 thousand people in the ranks of Daesh and most of them have joined the organization on the territory of Turkey, from where they travel to Syria and Iraq.

    Talking about how this came to be the expert said, “After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 an ideological vacuum was formed in the region. The Central Asian republics have tried to fill in this ideological vacuum based on the local culture and traditions but they could not cope with the task.”

    “Instead, the vacuum began to fill up with Islamists and since the beginning of the 1990s the region came under the influence of the Gulf states from where radical Islamist organizations, under the guise of charity started making way their way into Central Asia,” Oguz said.

    Turkish soldiers stand in a Turkish army tank driving back to Turkey from the Syrian-Turkish border town of Jarabulus on September 2, 2016 in the Turkish-Syrian border town of Karkamis.
    © AFP 2016/ Bulent Kilic
    Turkey Troops Killed About 1,170 Daesh Fighters During Euphrates Shield Operation - General Staff
    He further said that these organizations run madrassas, schools giving courses from the Quran. Back in the 1990’s when this started Daesh did not exist yet, but the Taliban and al-Qaeda were quite active.

    “However, since the beginning of 2000s, the activities of such organization have markedly gone up,” the expert said.

    According to him, with the advent of Daesh this process has accelerated further more. Radical young people fall under the influence of religious sects and Islamist organizations, which later are brought from Central Asia into Turkey.

    “These sects have links with various groups, they bring people from Central Asia, provide them with housing, food, and with other necessary items. Here they undergo ideological training and preparation for jihad.”

    Subsequently, they either go to Iraq or Syria, or return home to Central Asia where they continue their terrorist activities in the structure of secret cells.

    According to Oguz, these radicals have one favorite location in Istanbul where they reside, the district of Zeytinburnu.

    “It was in this district that Masharipov rented an apartment and where he returned to pick up his things immediately after carrying out the terrorist attack on January 1,” Oguz said.

    He further added that a lot of ex-Taliban fighters live in this district and they have no documents, and no passports.

    Jens Stoltenberg shakes hands with Recep Tayyip Erdogan
    © AFP 2016/ ADEM ALTAN
    NATO's Attitude to Turkey Proves 'Trump is Right' Calling it 'Obsolete'
    “If the security forces conducted even a cursory search on the main streets of Zeytinburnu district they would see that every second person here is an illegal immigrant.

    The police know about this but have not taken any measures against it,” Oguz said.

    The insurgents arriving from Central Asia are granted asylum, given material support, moral and technical assistance and all of these resources come from “radical cells” sponsored by various sources.

    In order to be able to provide the radicals with such a support, these sponsors must have certain interested forces on their side, the expert concluded.

    Masharipov, of Uzbek origin, carried out a terrorist attack in Istanbul's Reina nightclub on January 1, killing 39 people and wounding almost 70 others. Daesh is outlawed in many countries, including Russia and has claimed responsibility for the attack.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Hundreds of Foreigners Jailed in Turkey Over Alleged Links to Daesh
    Scores of Daesh Suspects Detained in S Turkey for Spreading Islamist Propaganda
    Russia, Turkey Reportedly Strike Daesh Positions in Northern Syria
    Russian National Arrested in Turkey on Suspicion of Links to Daesh
    Tags:
    jihad, radicalization, civilian deaths, interview, jihadist cell, terror attack, Taliban, Daesh, Istanbul, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok