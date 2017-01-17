UK Cannot Take Scotland Out of EU Without Allowing for Another Option - Sturgeon

© AFP 2016/ Kirsty Wigglesworth Brexit Means 'Hard' Brexit: Theresa May Calls for New Global Britain

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Theresa May outlined her proposals for leaving the European Union, including leaving the EU single market and controlling immigration. May also assured that the UK government was taking steps to ensure input from the country's devolved regional administrations to take part in Brexit.

"The UK Government cannot be allowed to take us out of the EU and the single market, regardless of the impact on our economy, jobs, living standards and our reputation as an open, tolerant country without Scotland having the ability to choose between that and a different future," Sturgeon said in a statement.

The first minister reminded that the Scottish government released a report late last year proposing how the United Kingdom should stay within the single market and customs union.

"While discussions on these proposals continue, and while the Prime Minister today reiterated the pledge to give our plan proper consideration, we have not yet seen evidence that Scotland’s voice is being listened to or our taken into account," she said.