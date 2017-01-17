Register
19:21 GMT +317 January 2017
    'Where Is the Give for All the Take?' EU Figures Coy on UK's Brexit Plans

    On the day British Prime Minister Theresa May further outlined the UK’s Brexit plans and confirmed the country would crash out of the European single market, many European figures have hit back at London, talking tough ahead of EU divorce talks.

    While May pledged to give British companies the "maximum freedom to trade with the EU" as part of a new "global Britain," many European figures weren't impressed with the prime minister's speech.

    "At least now we know what UK wants #HardBrexit," tweeted the Czech Republic's Secretary of State for EU affairs, Tomas Prouza.

    ​"UK's plan seems a bit ambitious — trade as free as possible, full control on immigration… where is the give for all the take?"

    Hard Brexit 'Worst Possible Solution'

    Continuing with the sentiment, Marcel Fratzscher, president of Germany's DIW economic institute described May's plans as an "illusion."

    "Theresa May's promise to turn Britain into a 'global trading nation' after Brexit is an illusion, just like Donald Trump's promise to make America great again with the help of protectionist measures. May's compatriots need to prepare to be very disappointed. A 'Hard Brexit' is the worst possible solution economically."

    ​"With her announcement of a Hard Brexit, Theresa May has set Great Britain's gradual economic decline in motion."

    "Theresa May's announcement is a hidden threat to Europe and Germany that she will harm her European neighbors if they don't grant Britain any special treatment."

    Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt was also left disappointed by May's rhetoric, describing it as a "retreat from Europe."

    May's combative tone, and the subsequent response from European political and business figures, has led many to question the respective strategies of both parties, with official talks set to begin once the UK triggers Article 50, expected by the end of March.

    Hans Joerg Schelling, Austria's Finance Minister, said it could take much longer than the two-year divorce period to negotiate a deal with Britain, warning that the complexities of could see the deal take "five years" to complete.

    Germany, Ireland Remain Cautious

    Not all of the European response was negative, however, with German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcoming May's call to maintain a constructive relationship with the EU.

    "We too want the best, closest and most trusting relationship and wish for constructive negotiations with this goal. But our line is, and remains: the negotiations can begin only when Great Britain has given official notification of its desire to leave."

    ​The Irish government, seen by many as the country that stands to potentially lose the most as a result of Brexit, also released a cautious statement in reaction to May's speech.

    "The Government is under no illusion about the nature and scale of the Brexit challenge. The Government is acutely aware of the potential risks and challenges for the Irish economy and will remain fully engaged on this aspect as the negotiations proceed."

    Hard Brexit, European single market, Article 50, Brexit, trade, European Union, Tomas Prouza, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Carl Bildt, Theresa May, Europe, United Kingdom
