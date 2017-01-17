UK Not to Seek 'Half-in, Half-Out' EU Membership in Brexit Talks - Theresa May

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The speech, which is set to outline May’s negotiating strategy for Brexit talks with the European Union, comes after months of criticism leveled at the British government for being unclear about what Brexit will mean for the nation when it triggers the exit clause by the end of March.

© REUTERS/ Hannah McKay UK PM May to Give Speech on London's Brexit Negotiations Strategy Tuesday

"We do not seek to adopt a model already enjoyed by other countries. We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we leave," May will say in her speech, as quoted by the BBC.

The minister will urge for an equal partnership with the bloc instead of a "partial membership," "associate membership," or "anything that leaves us half-in, half-out."

Earlier in January, the UK ambassador to the European Union, Ivan Rogers, unexpectedly resigned and warned those involved in the negotiations over "muddled thinking."

The UK-EU negotiating process is scheduled to last for two years. An informal EU meeting is set for February 3 in Malta, where 27 EU leaders will discuss Brexit without the UK participation.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!