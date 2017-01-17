Next EU Parliamentary Election May Be a 'Critical Point' for Bloc, Official Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In an interview, Czarnecki said that prestige of the European Union has been damaged by Brexit as well as the bloc's deteriorated relations with the United States, China and Russia.

"It is the first time that people in the EU doubt the necessity of this project on such a scale. This may become a "critical point" of sorts, which would lead to the outcome of the 2019 elections being the most anti-European European parliament in history," Czarnecki said.

According to him, not many people realize that around 100 of 750 delegates of the EU Parliament are pronounced "euro-negativists". However, Czarnecki believes the current situation is not disastrous.

"The EU is not the Titanic yet," he underlined, adding that the union must admit that the current migration policy only fits a "trash can". He emphasized that the biggest EU donors were also facing pressure from eurosceptics and started to demand refund of the biggest part of their membership fee.

The European Union saw a rise in euroscepticism in the past months, after the United Kingdom voted in a nationwide referendum to leave the bloc. Over this period, eurosceptic parties such as the AfD and France’s National Front, have been making political gains. During the September state parliamentary election in Berlin, the AfD won 25 seats, becoming the fifth in popularity among voters.

