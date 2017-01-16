US Vice-President Biden Arrives in Ukraine for Last Meeting With Poroshenko

Biden, who will step down in four days, is due to meet Poroshenko at 8:35 a.m. local time (05:45 GMT). They are expected to make a statement to the press afterwards.
The US Embassy in Kiev said the visit was timed to the 25th anniversary of US-Ukrainian diplomatic relations and emphasized the importance of US support of Ukraine. It was called into question after Donald Trump won US presidency last November amid accusations of having too strong ties with Moscow.
