10:00 GMT +316 January 2017
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko meets with Vice President of the United States Joe Biden, August 2016.

    US Vice-President Biden Arrives in Ukraine for Last Meeting With Poroshenko

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Palinchak
    Outgoing US Vice-President Joe Biden flew in Ukraine on Monday for a swansong meeting with the Eastern European nation’s President Petro Poroshenko, local media reported.

    Vice President Joe Biden (File)
    © AP Photo/ John Minchillo
    VP Biden to Travel to Ukraine, Switzerland January 15-18
    KIEV (Sputnik) — Biden landed at Borispol airport in Kiev and was greeted by an official delegation who brought a traditional bread called korovai, a symbol of hospitality, according to a local news channel, 112 Ukraina.

    Biden, who will step down in four days, is due to meet Poroshenko at 8:35 a.m. local time (05:45 GMT). They are expected to make a statement to the press afterwards.

    The US Embassy in Kiev said the visit was timed to the 25th anniversary of US-Ukrainian diplomatic relations and emphasized the importance of US support of Ukraine. It was called into question after Donald Trump won US presidency last November amid accusations of having too strong ties with Moscow.

