Register
14:54 GMT +313 January 2017
Live
    Search
    German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel and Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, January 11, 2017

    On the Eve of Collapse? EU's Troubles 'Greater Than in Any Time Previously'

    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 112 0 0

    The European Union is currently grappling with far more problems than it has ever had to deal with in its brief history, Alastair Newton, co-founder and director of Alavan Business Advisory and a former career diplomat with the British Foreign Service, told Sputnik.

    Prime Ministers of Czech Republic Bohuslav Sobotka, Poland Beata Szydlo, Hungary Viktor Orban, and Slovakia Robert Fico, join hands to cut a cake to celebrate 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Visegrad group prior to a Summit of the V4 Prime Ministers with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria and the President of Macedonia in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Feb. 15, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Petr David Josek
    Splitting Scenarios: Europeans Plan for Fallout From Potential Collapse of EU
    In an interview with Sputnik, Alastair Newton, co-founder and director of Alavan Business Advisory and a former career diplomat with the British Foreign Service, said that right now the European Union is recoiling from more mishaps than ever before.

    The interview came after German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel told the magazine Der Spiegel that the breakup of the EU is no longer unthinkable.

    He argued that the German taxpayers are being asked to pick up the bill for the failings of various other European countries, while Chancellor Merkel continues her austerity measures, which have left Europe more than ever divided.

    "…I also know about the state of the EU. It is no longer unthinkable that it could break apart. If that happens, our children and grandchildren will curse us. Because Germany is the biggest beneficiary of the European community — economically and politically," Gabriel said.

    Pointing out that Berlin's pressure on France and Italy to tighten their belts has led to more political risk, he also emphasized the rise of far-right political parties.

    His comments come at a time when the German Chancellor must endure more and more ridicule for her migration policy. Sigmar Gabriel, who is also economy minister, is expected to challenge Angela Merkel for her seat later this year.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Alastair Newton said that "the tribulations facing the EU today are greater than in any time previously, and there are risks."

    According to Newton, "purely economic reasons" and "a range of policy issues and challenges" could ultimately lead to a situation where the breakup of the EU will no longer be inconceivable.

    Asked about whether the EU is really on the verge of breaking up, Newton referred to what he described as last year's two surprise events: Brexit and Donald Trump's win in the US presidential elections, which may precipitate the bloc's collapse.

    In this regard, he did not rule out similarly big surprises during key upcoming elections in Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands, the results of which may pose a "viable threat" to Europe.

    European Union crisis
    © Photo: Pixabay
    EU in 'Violent Turmoil' That 'Might End Up With Union's Collapse' - German FM
    Earlier this month, Slovenian President Borut Pahor floated the idea of dividing the EU into regions, which stipulates that its member states should be regrouped according to their interests and geostrategic "trends."

    He was echoed by former Slovenian Foreign Minister Dimitrij Rupel, who called for the creation of a so-called eastern mega-region which could include Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Kosovo, Turkey and Ukraine.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Italian Referendum No-Vote Could Lead Entire EU Banking System to Collapse
    Four Major Problems Merkel Faces That Could Lead to EU Collapse
    EU Unlikely to Collapse After Brexit - Russia's EU Envoy
    Misunderstood: This is Why Russia Does Not Want EU to Collapse
    Tags:
    threat, risks, elections, collapse, Brexit, EU, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Investigating the Investigation of an Investigation
    Investigating the Investigation of an Investigation?
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok