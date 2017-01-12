Danish Ministry Releases Plan to Block Online Propaganda of Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Danish Justice Ministry proposed on Thursday a set of measures aimed at struggling against radicalization, which includes blocking access to websites, containing propaganda of terrorist activities, local media reported.

The government plan, comprising of four points, such as blocking websites with the materials promoting terrorist ideas and forcing radicalized prisoners to participate in an "exit programme," as a condition of parole, The Local news website reported.

The media outlet added that the decision on blocking of the websites with extremist information would be made by courts after police requests.

Countries across the globe have been tightening their security measures in relation to series of terrorist attacks, including the downing of a Russian airliner in the Sinai Peninsula on October 31, 2015, attacks in Paris on November 13, 2015 and in Brussels on March 22, 2016. Militants affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) jihadist group claimed responsibility for all these violent attacks.

The Daesh, outlawed in Russia and many other countries, is notorious for its human rights atrocities and a number of major terrorist attacks, as well as for recruiting people from all over the world via social networks through which it spreads its radical ideology and urges young people to join the group.