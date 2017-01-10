Register
16:00 GMT +310 January 2017
Live
    Search
    British soldiers scout a land zone during the 16 Air Assault Brigade Exercise Joint Warrior at West Freugh Airfield, Stranraer, Scotland on April 16, 2012.

    UK Political, NATO Role Diminished Post-Brexit - Think Tank

    © AFP 2016/ Peter Muhly
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 3410

    A leading British think tank says it will become harder for the UK to translate its influence on European security and military commitment into political influence after Brexit, warning it should not use its role as the leading West European military and intelligence power as a bargaining chip.

    A new report from think tank the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) says the temptation to use the UK's "security surplus" — its role as the leading West European military and intelligence power — as a bargaining chip should be resisted.

    "The UK's contributions to European security can, however, help to remind other EU states of the strong interests and values that they will continue to have in common. It will be hard for the UK to maintain its influence in areas (such as the Balkans, Ukraine, North Africa and Turkey) where access to EU markets and, in some cases, the prospect of EU membership, is a powerful policy lever, and where other EU member states are likely to take advantage of Brexit to increase their own influence," the report says. 

    RUSI says there is already "discussion" of the possibility that the position of NATO Deputy Supreme Allied Commander (DSACEUR), which the UK has held since 1951, might be transferred to a NATO member that remains part of the EU.

    "There may be creative ways to handle this issue. Even so, the fact that it is already being raised is a clear message that the UK's influence within NATO cannot be entirely ring-fenced from the consequences of Brexit," the report states. 

    Although RUSI's analysis believes UK influence on European security will remain considerable, given its position as NATO's most capable, and willing, European power, "it will become harder for the UK to translate this commitment into political influence; it will have to work hard to ensure that its policy inputs are not an afterthought to the results of US/EU dialogue."

    EU Military Cooperation

    The UK has been a vocal opponent of the creation of a so-called EU army — a closer security and military cooperation within the EU — but RUSI believes it may be forced to explore such a route after Donald Trump becomes US president. 

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
    © REUTERS/ Mark Kauzlarich
    "The election of Trump as US president could also lead to further pressure on European states, including the UK, to take a greater share of responsibility for their own security. Given this, the UK is likely to want to further deepen existing efforts to improve bilateral defense cooperation with European NATO members (for example, France). A Trump Presidency may even lead to a greater willingness by the UK, post-Brexit, to discuss greater defense cooperation with the EU itself," RUSI says.

    The RUSI report says that, after Brexit takes place, the UK will no longer be represented at the hundreds of meetings through which the EU decides how to respond to international issues.

    It says it is "unrealistic" to expect that the UK will be able to maintain a significant observer role.

    Related:

    MEPs Vote to Create 'Rapid Response' EU Army and 'Military Schengen'
    A 'Very Delicate Issue': EU 'Has to Choose' Between NATO and Its Own Army
    UK Defense Secretary Says No Consensus Reached in EU on Creation of Single Army
    'We Say No to EU Army': UK Vetoes Brussels' Plan for European NATO Equivalent
    Tags:
    Brexit, EU army, influence, NATO expansion, EU membership, military, report, security, Royal United Services Institute, NATO, NATO Response Force, European Union, Donald Trump, Europe, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok