Italian Police Discover Prisoner's Ties to Islamic Terrorists

ROME (Sputnik) — The searches carried out as part of operation Black Flag in the central Italian region of Lazio allowed to find the man who was spreading the terrorists' ideology in prison, according to La Repubblica newspaper.

The police were reportedly investigating the leads related to the death of Anis Amri, a suspect in Berlin Christmas market attack.

On December 19, 2016, Amri, 24, rammed a stolen truck into a busy Christmas market in central Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring over 40. Amri then fled to Italy where he was shot dead by Milan police officers several days after the attack. It emerged later that he had pledged allegiance to Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia and Europe.

Ansar al-Sharia is a Libyan Islamist organization, considered a terrorist organization by the United Nations, the United States and a number of other countries.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!